Something doesn't smell right in county

SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION ON COMPLAINT FOR JUDICIAL FORECLOSURE AND DECLARATORY RELIEF Case No. CV09-22-0626 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF BONNER FINANCE OF AMERICA REVERSE LLC, Plaintiff, v. THE ESTATE OF DEAN W. WHITE; SHANE WHITE, INDIVIDUALLY, AND AS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF DEAN W. WHITE; DASIA RICKER; HEATHER HADLEY; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, ASSIGNS AND DEVISEES OF CARLEEN R. JAGGAR; SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT; AND DOES 1 THROUGH 20, et al., Defendants. TO: DEFENDANTS THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, ASSIGNS AND DEVISEES OF CARLEEN R. JAGGAR and DOES 1 through 20, inclusive, including all parties with an interest in and/or residing in real property commonly known as 134 3RD STREET, PRIEST RIVER, IDAHO 83856: You have been sued by Finance of America Reverse LLC, the Plaintiff, in the District Court in and for the County of Bonner, Idaho, Case No. CV09-22-0626. The nature of the claim against you is an action for declaratory relief and judicial foreclosure of the real property currently known as 134 3RD STREET, PRIEST RIVER, IDAHO 83856 and legally described as BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF BLOCK 17 OF PRIEST RIVER, IDAHO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN BOOK 1 OF PLATS, PAGE 28, RECORDS OF BONNER COUNTY, IDAHO; THENCE NORTH 120 FEET; THENCE WEST 100 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 120 FEET; THENCE EAST 100 FEET TO THE PLACE OF BEGINNING. Any time after 21 days following the last publication of this summons, the court may enter a judgment against you without further notice, unless prior to that time you have filed a written response in the proper form, including the Case Number and paid any required filing fee to the Clerk of the Court at 215 S. 1st Ave., Sandpoint, ID 83864, (208) 265-1432, and serve a copy of your response on the Plaintiff's attorney, SYDNEY K. LEAVITT, at ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP, 3597 E. Monarch Sky Ln., Ste. 240 Meridian, ID 83646. A copy of the Summons and Complaint can be obtained by contacting either the Clerk of the Court or the attorney for Plaintiff. If you wish for legal assistance, you should immediately retain an attorney to advise you in this matter. Dated 7/1/2022 CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT By: /s/Brandy Steiger DEPUTY Attorneys for Plaintiff FINANCE OF AMERICA REVERSE LLC CASPER J. RANKIN (SBN 9107) SYDNEY K. LEAVITT (SBN 8933) ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP 3597 E. MONARCH SKY LN., STE. 240 MERIDIAN, ID 83646 Telephone: (208) 908-0709 Facsimile: (858) 726-6254 E-mail: sleavitt@aldridgepite.com Legal#4343 AD#545898 July 8, 15, 22, 29, 2022.

