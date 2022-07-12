ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonner County, ID

Something doesn't smell right in county

Bonner County Daily Bee
 3 days ago

The staff and Planning Commission both recommended denial of the amendment to non-conforming use code. Two Bonner County commissioners, Dan McDonald and Steve Bradshaw, both voted in favor of the amendment, and thus the amendment was adopted. Why do we need a...

bonnercountydailybee.com

Comments / 1

inlander.com

County Commissioner District 5: Al French, who proudly "led the effort" to fire health officer Bob Lutz, faces current and former county employees

As the longest-serving county commissioner — with a hard-charging personality style — Al French sits in the light red District 5, the closest thing the new county commissioner map has to a swing district. But with a war chest of over $80,000 and a slew of endorsements from local mayors, a lot would have to go wrong for him to lose.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

41-acre annexation proposed in Post Falls

A public hearing will be held July 25 for a 41-acre annexation request at the northeast corner of Greensferry Road and Prairie Avenue in Post Falls. The deadline to submit public comments about the proposed annexation is July 18. A July 6 city of Post Falls staff report states the...
POST FALLS, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

County approves claims and demands, leases, contracts, and more

SANDPOINT — Following a public comment, the commissioners unanimously approved the consent agenda for their meeting on July 12. The consent agenda included an invoice of over $5,000 for EMS as well as a plat application for a minor land division in the Jewel Lake area. The MLD application is not available on the county website.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Priest Lake minor land division concerns resident

SANDPOINT — County resident Jennifer Ekstrom expressed several concerns about the county’s rubber-stamping of minor land divisions at Tuesday’s commissioners’ meeting. Ekstrom called on the county to rescind its approval of MLD 0143-21, situated in the Coolin wetlands on the shores of Priest Lake. The minor land division, approved on June 11, created four new parcels in the wetland – in addition to 26 parcels that had been created by an administrative boundary adjustment last summer. Additionally, applications for “four more parcels [are] expected soon,” Elkstrom said.
COOLIN, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Sandpoint City Council awards $7.78M contract

SANDPOINT – Emerick Construction Co. has been awarded a $7.78 million design and building contract for the renovation of Travers Park. The first phase of the project will focus on the construction of the James E. Russell Sports Center, the expansion of the skate park, and a gateway plaza. The sports center comes after the city’s acceptance of a $7.5 million donation from Jim Russell and his mother, Virginia (Ginny) Russell in March. As wife and son of James E. Russell, Jim Russell said they made the donation, after his father's passing in 2019 to honor his father’s lifelong dream to give back to the community he spent his life in.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Legals for July, 15 2022

SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION ON COMPLAINT FOR JUDICIAL FORECLOSURE AND DECLARATORY RELIEF Case No. CV09-22-0626 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF BONNER FINANCE OF AMERICA REVERSE LLC, Plaintiff, v. THE ESTATE OF DEAN W. WHITE; SHANE WHITE, INDIVIDUALLY, AND AS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF DEAN W. WHITE; DASIA RICKER; HEATHER HADLEY; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, ASSIGNS AND DEVISEES OF CARLEEN R. JAGGAR; SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT; AND DOES 1 THROUGH 20, et al., Defendants. TO: DEFENDANTS THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, ASSIGNS AND DEVISEES OF CARLEEN R. JAGGAR and DOES 1 through 20, inclusive, including all parties with an interest in and/or residing in real property commonly known as 134 3RD STREET, PRIEST RIVER, IDAHO 83856: You have been sued by Finance of America Reverse LLC, the Plaintiff, in the District Court in and for the County of Bonner, Idaho, Case No. CV09-22-0626. The nature of the claim against you is an action for declaratory relief and judicial foreclosure of the real property currently known as 134 3RD STREET, PRIEST RIVER, IDAHO 83856 and legally described as BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF BLOCK 17 OF PRIEST RIVER, IDAHO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN BOOK 1 OF PLATS, PAGE 28, RECORDS OF BONNER COUNTY, IDAHO; THENCE NORTH 120 FEET; THENCE WEST 100 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 120 FEET; THENCE EAST 100 FEET TO THE PLACE OF BEGINNING. Any time after 21 days following the last publication of this summons, the court may enter a judgment against you without further notice, unless prior to that time you have filed a written response in the proper form, including the Case Number and paid any required filing fee to the Clerk of the Court at 215 S. 1st Ave., Sandpoint, ID 83864, (208) 265-1432, and serve a copy of your response on the Plaintiff's attorney, SYDNEY K. LEAVITT, at ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP, 3597 E. Monarch Sky Ln., Ste. 240 Meridian, ID 83646. A copy of the Summons and Complaint can be obtained by contacting either the Clerk of the Court or the attorney for Plaintiff. If you wish for legal assistance, you should immediately retain an attorney to advise you in this matter. Dated 7/1/2022 CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT By: /s/Brandy Steiger DEPUTY Attorneys for Plaintiff FINANCE OF AMERICA REVERSE LLC CASPER J. RANKIN (SBN 9107) SYDNEY K. LEAVITT (SBN 8933) ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP 3597 E. MONARCH SKY LN., STE. 240 MERIDIAN, ID 83646 Telephone: (208) 908-0709 Facsimile: (858) 726-6254 E-mail: sleavitt@aldridgepite.com Legal#4343 AD#545898 July 8, 15, 22, 29, 2022.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Why was profanity allowed in the Fourth parade?

I will keep this short and to the point. How is it at all possible that for the Fourth of July parade in Sandpoint was it allowable for a person to be carrying a sign that clearly included the "F" word. It is the right of an American to voice...
SANDPOINT, ID
Sandpoint Reader

‘Off the charts’

Sandpoint City Council members gathered with Planning and Zoning commissioners for a joint workshop July 12, during which they parsed through an in-depth report from Portland, Ore.-based Leland Consulting that drilled into some of the most pressing issues facing not only Sandpoint, but Bonner County as a whole. The study,...
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

NIC trustees approve president’s contract

COEUR d’ALENE — North Idaho College trustees voted 3-2 on Thursday to approve the employment contract of the institution’s incoming president, Dr. Nick Swayne. Trustees also gave the green light for NIC to purchase the Fort Ground Grill. Swayne will start Aug. 1. “It is clear to...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Honeysuckle boat launch to stay put

HAYDEN — Boaters and swimmers at Honeysuckle Beach will continue to share the popular summer site at Hayden Lake. The Hayden City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to not move forward on proposals in a study on how to improve the area. One solution that caught most people’s attention called...
HAYDEN, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

City installing overhead detection systems on Sherman Avenue

COEUR d’ALENE — It’s maddening for a driver to approach a green light at an intersection, with no other traffic in sight, and the signal light, for no apparent reason, changes to yellow, then red. That should be happening less in Coeur d’Alene, and traffic flow should...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

The law of the land

COEUR d’ALENE — Don Johnston played a key role in Coeur d’Alene history, serving as its mayor from 1977 to 1981. Wednesday night, he came to the Coeur d’Alene Public Library to see and hear about a key part of Idaho’s history. “This records the...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
News Break
Politics
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County News of Record - July 1, 2022

Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Report of a theft in the 8000 block of Kelso Lake Road in Priest River at 5 a.m. Idaho Fish & Game responded...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Keyes shares update on Sandpoint Rotary, programs

Sandpoint Rotary Club recently celebrated its 56th year of making a difference here, in our country and the world. Outgoing Sandpoint Rotary President David Keyes became club president last July 1 and as his term comes to an end, he answered a few questions about Rotary. What is Rotary? According...
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County History - July 14, 2022

Dr. Theodore E. Alm, 57, of Sandpoint, died July 5 in a Spokane hospital after a brief illness. A widely known surgeon, Dr. Alm had practiced in North Idaho since 1968. He is survived here by his wife, Elizabeth. •••. BIRTHS. July 6 – Mr. and Mrs. George Rohrich,...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Feel bad’: Police, community search for answers after finding abandoned baby

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Police are still looking for answers after finding an abandoned baby at an apartment complex. An alert neighbor called 911 on June 30 about the baby Coeur d’Alene police say was wrapped in a towel and left in a stroller at an apartment complex on West Hanley Avenue and North Courcelles Parkway. One neighbor who’s lived nearby for 13 years says never heard of something like this happening. Weeks later, he’s shocked there’s still so many unknowns surrounding this surrender.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

SOLE celebrates anniversary with pollinator garden

ROUND LAKE — Selkirk Outdoor Leadership & Education celebrated its tenth anniversary by creating a pollinator garden at Round Lake State Park. “Since the summer of 2012, Selkirk Outdoor Leadership & Education or SOLE has been developing and facilitating intentional and transformational experiential education programs for over 6,500 local and regional youth in and around the waterways and wildlands, in and around, Sandpoint,” founder and executive director Dennison Webb said in a press release.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

'Torn' tells story of marriage to white supremacist

SANDPOINT – A woman’s story of being married to a white supremacist under Richard Butler will be shared at today’s Bonner County Human Rights Task Force 30th celebration. “Torn: Married to a White Supremacist”, written by Christine Eddy, will get its debut and beginning of its press...
SANDPOINT, ID

