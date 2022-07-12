ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Idaho Constitution exhibit visits CDA

Bonner County Daily Bee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA traveling exhibition chronicling the early history and conservation efforts of Idaho’s constitution is coming to Coeur d'Alene. The unveiling of "Creating and Conserving the Constitution" by the Idaho State Historical Society is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Coeur d'Alene Public Library. There will be presentation...

bonnercountydailybee.com

Comments / 0

Related
Coeur d'Alene Press

The law of the land

COEUR d’ALENE — Don Johnston played a key role in Coeur d’Alene history, serving as its mayor from 1977 to 1981. Wednesday night, he came to the Coeur d’Alene Public Library to see and hear about a key part of Idaho’s history. “This records the...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Legals for July, 14 2022

NOTICE OF APPLICATION Pursuant to Section 58-104(9) and 58-1301, et seq., Idaho Code (The Lake Protection Act) and rules of the State Board of Land Commissioners, notice is hereby given that Derek Mulgrew has made application to install approximately 340 linear feet of riprap and to construct a dock, launch rail system, and boat lift on the Pend Oreille River. Location: 199 East Thama Drive, Pend Oreille River, Priest River, Idaho, in Section 4/33 Township 55 North/56 North, Range 4 West; B.M., in Bonner County. Written objections to or requests for hearing in this matter must be on file with the Idaho Department of Lands, 2550 Highway 2 West, Sandpoint, Idaho 83864 within thirty (30) days after the first appearance of this notice. Specific information regarding this application may be obtained from Justin Eshelman, Resource Specialist, Sr. on behalf of Navigable Waters Program - at the above address or by calling (208) 263-5104. /S/JUSTIN ESHELMAN/ Resource Specialist Idaho Department of Lands Legal#4362 AD#547082 July 14, 21, 2022.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Women in Comfortable Shoes to Disrupt Idaho GOP Convention

They should be easily spotted by campus security. They don’t wear heels and makeup and generally don’t have a stylist do their hair. Their numbers are small in Idaho, but a group of liberal women plans a demonstration Friday at the Idaho Republican Convention. Delegates from around the state are meeting at the College of Southern Idaho. Republicans will be the ones wearing pastel colors and Birkenstocks.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Do NOT Enter Idaho’s Zone of Death

This small area in Idaho has a big reputation. Most people wont step foot in the area just to be on the safe side. Here is what you should know... If you plan a trip to Yellowstone be extra aware and careful near Island Park, Idaho. This is a 50 square mile stretch of Yellowstone National Park that is within the Idaho boarder. That may not seem like a big deal but it means some big things in our legal system.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coeur D'alene, ID
State
Idaho State
Coeur D'alene, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
State
Utah State
kidotalkradio.com

We Can All Agree Boise Is Not Supposed To Be In Mountain Time, Right?

If you're like me, you're probably getting ready for bed at 9pm and looking out the window and you see that it's still totally light outside. Shouldn't it be dark? Or, if not totally dark, at least a little darker than this? In June, there are nights where it's even as late as 10pm and it looks like 8pm. What's going on?
BOISE, ID
worldatlas.com

8 Prettiest Mountain Towns In Idaho

Known as the “Gem State,” Idaho is the home to many small towns nestled in the Rocky Mountains, making it a truly spectacular place to explore. Located at points all across the State, these mountain towns are truly picture-perfect and a great way to discover the small town charm of Idaho. This article looks at 8 Prettiest Mountain Towns in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
Bonner County Daily Bee

Sandpoint City Council awards $7.78M contract

SANDPOINT – Emerick Construction Co. has been awarded a $7.78 million design and building contract for the renovation of Travers Park. The first phase of the project will focus on the construction of the James E. Russell Sports Center, the expansion of the skate park, and a gateway plaza. The sports center comes after the city’s acceptance of a $7.5 million donation from Jim Russell and his mother, Virginia (Ginny) Russell in March. As wife and son of James E. Russell, Jim Russell said they made the donation, after his father's passing in 2019 to honor his father’s lifelong dream to give back to the community he spent his life in.
SANDPOINT, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cda#Idaho Constitution#Ishs#The University Of Utah#Foundation
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

More bear sightings in North Idaho has community on high alert

HAYDEN, Idaho — We’ve reported several bear attacks in our region, since the start of spring. In early April, there were 2 grizzly attacks near Naples. Livestock was killed in 3 attacks in North Idaho and two hunters killed a grizzly in self-defense near the Ruby Creek drainage. With the influx of people moving into North Idaho, we’re seeing the...
NAPLES, ID
103.5 KISSFM

You Might Be From Idaho If…

We're going to try and keep the potato jokes to a minimum, but no promises. Being born and raised in Idaho is a badge of honor for many. It means you're from one of the most beautiful places on the planet, you're (probably) a hard worker with good values, and you don't think the blue turf is really that big of a deal. Sound like you?
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
103.5 KISSFM

This TV Show is Filming in Idaho Soon & Tickets are Selling Fast!

It’s not often that we get a television show filmed here in little old Idaho…. In fact, it seems like every time a celebrity even visits the Gem State, we are absolutely beside ourselves with excitement. Recently the actor Henry Winkler posted photographs of himself fishing here in Idaho,...
107.9 LITE FM

Inflation Relief Checks Are On The Way to Idaho

The cost of living seems to be rising every day and it’s anyone’s guess as to when things will level out. Finding a place to live is as expensive as ever, gas prices are out of control, and the cost of groceries continues to rise amidst the random shortages.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

One of Idaho’s Largest Companies Opening New Location Soon, Now Hiring

Albertsons is massive in the gem state. The local Idaho beginning of the now massive and International supermarket is a story of goals, dedication and focus. Joe Albertson (October 17, 1906 – January 20, 1993) is a great story of hard work and determination leading to wealth. Wikipedia says "After graduation from Caldwell High School in 1925, Albertson studied business for two years at the College of Idaho in Caldwell. At the age of thirty-two, (and having to borrow money) Albertson opened his first store in 1939 on three principles: quality, good value, and excellent service. Joe and his wife started the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Foundation that has given more than $750 million to Idaho's communities."
IDAHO STATE
Bonner County Daily Bee

PF woman wins NIC Foundation raffle house

COEUR d'ALENE — Ellen Gutowski of Post Falls won the grand prize Wednesday in the North Idaho College Foundation’s Really BIG Raffle, a newly constructed home appraised at $572,500. The winning ticket for the three-bedroom, 2,415-square-foot house, located in Post Falls, was pulled during a drawing that was...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy