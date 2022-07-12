Correction: Man forced his way into Kansas home, fired a gun

Jahiem Brown was already facing a murder charge in relation to the death of Louis Cantrell in Topeka on July 5th. Now ballistics tests have led to more charges. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says that when Brown’s weapon was tested, it was found to be the weapon used in four earlier shootings, going back to May 28th of this year.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO