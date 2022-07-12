ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Correction: Man forced his way into Kansas home, fired a gun

 3 days ago
Editors note: Brian Michael Kendall was incorrectly identified as a suspect arrested in connection with this case. We apologize for the...

Hays Post

Driver enters plea for Interstate 70 street car stunt

KANSAS CITY —A 23-year-old man has pleaded guilty to criminal charges related to a street car stunt incident in the middle of Interstate 70 in June, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Noah D. Miller pleaded guilty to Assault 2nd Degree and Hindering the Prosecution of a...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSN News

Topeka woman killed in northeast Kansas crash

NEMAHA COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 43-year-old Topeka woman was killed in a crash on Thursday. It happened on 216th Road, about two miles east of Kansas Highway 71. A Toyota Camry was eastbound on the road and was trying to pass a Chrysler 300. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the Camry’s driver, Irene Centeno-Fajarzo of Topeka, lost control, overcorrected, struck the back of the Chrysler, entered the ditch, and hit a power pole.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka police investigating Thursday park shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Just after 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Topeka police reported an adult man was driven to a Topeka hospital with a minor gunshot wound. Officers went to the hospital to conduct an investigation of the shooting which is believed to have happened in North Topeka’s Garfield Park, located in the 1600 block of NE Quincy.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka family is on the lookout after guns stolen

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Four teenage boys broke into a home in South Topeka on Friday. They walked through the carport, peeked through the windows and walked through their side door. The family believes the group of boys thought the house was empty. “They opened the door, walked right in because my daughter was downstairs asleep, […]
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Suspect in custody after man gunned down in KCK home

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Police took someone into custody early Wednesday morning in a shooting death at a home in Kansas City, KS. Officers responded at 12:37 a.m. to a shooting call on North 58th Street, just off of Meadowlark Lane. When they arrived, the found a man dead inside a home, then took a person of interest into custody, according to the KCK Police Department.
KANSAS CITY, KS
wibwnewsnow.com

Ballistics Tests Bring More Charges Against Topeka Man

Jahiem Brown was already facing a murder charge in relation to the death of Louis Cantrell in Topeka on July 5th. Now ballistics tests have led to more charges. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says that when Brown’s weapon was tested, it was found to be the weapon used in four earlier shootings, going back to May 28th of this year.
TOPEKA, KS
KMBC.com

KCK police investigating homicide on 58th Street

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating an early morning homicide on 58th Street near Walker Avenue. Officers say they got a call about a shooting in that area just before 12:40 a.m. Wednesday morning. They found one man dead inside a house when they arrived on scene.
KANSAS CITY, KS
