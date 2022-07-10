ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Goss: Trend in economy is not good, even if inflation comes down

Hays Post
Hays Post
 4 days ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For Creighton University economist Ernie Goss the news is not good as far as the trend of the overall economy. "We're adding jobs, but unfortunately, productivity is down," Goss said. "When you put those together, the Atlanta Fed came out with their report, their look at the second...

Hays Post

Hays, KS
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

