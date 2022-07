On the day that more than 119,000 acres of public land in Wyoming went out to bid for oil and gas leasing, 10 groups sued the Department of the Interior for not properly taking climate change into account in determining the lease sites throughout eight western states. Furthermore, in the federal government’s haste to resume […] The post Environmental groups sue Biden administration for failing to consider climate change in oil leasing appeared first on Michigan Advance.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO