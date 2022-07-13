ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Prime Day Fitbit deals 2022

By Mike Prospero
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 2 days ago

When it comes to finding the best Prime Day deals on Fitbit devices, we’re here to help. Fitbit makes some of the best fitness trackers around, so when one of their watches or wearables goes on sale, it's worth checking out.

Whether you’re a runner, a rider, or a gym bunny, a Fitbit is a handy device to have on your wrist when it comes to tracking your workouts. All of the Fitbit trackers on this list can track activities, steps, and sleep. They're all water-resistant, come with female health tracking, and all can receive notifications from your smartphone. And all of them also connect with Fitbit's excellent app, as well as connect to a huge community of other Fitbit users, whom you can challenge to reach fitness goals.

Put your feet up for once, as we've been shopping the best Fitbit Prime Day deals for you. Remember, now that it's day two of Amazon Prime Day , you've not got long before these deals come to an end!

Best Prime Day Fitbit deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20VIwU_0gcWp5FI00

Fitbit Charge 5: was $149 now $109
The best fitness tracker overall is now 27% off — that's a savings of $40. The Charge 5 has a color touchscreen, and is loaded with tech including GPS, a heart rate monitor, a blood oxygen sensor, and an electrocardiogram sensor (ECG). We named it the best Fitbit you can buy out of the company's entire range of trackers. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b9e30_0gcWp5FI00

Fitbit Charge 5: was $149, now $104 @ Amazon
You're not going mad, this is the same tracker as we mentioned above, but it's $5 cheaper in the white and blue colorways. The straps are interchangeable, so if you change your mind at a later date, you can swap the strap color. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SIL22_0gcWp5FI00

Fitbit Inspire 2: was $99 now $66
The Fitbit Inspire 2 is perfect for those new to fitness tracking. It doesn't have built-in GPS, but this budget wearable can track your steps, distance and calories burned throughout the day. In our Fitbit Inspire 2 review , we called it our favorite activity band for under $100. That's why it's on our list of the best cheap fitness trackers . View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BPEad_0gcWp5FI00

Fitbit Versa 3: was $229 now $169
The Fitbit Versa 3 is the best mid-range Fitbit smartwatch you can buy. In our Fitbit Versa 3 review , we loved its advanced fitness tracking and reliable battery life, which lasted for around 12 hours when tracking our location. It has a slightly larger display than the Versa 2, a comfortable sleek design, and an onboard GPS. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1azFOy_0gcWp5FI00

Fitbit Sense: was $299 now $170
The Editor's Choice Fitbit Sense is a brilliant smartwatch that'll give you a comprehensive look at your overall health. In our Fitbit Sense review , we loved the Sense's long battery life (6 days), as well as the huge number of health tracking options like its FDA-approved ECG sensor and its ability to measure electrodermal activity and skin temperature, too. This deal cuts the price by 43%, a savings of $129. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uapDf_0gcWp5FI00

Fitbit Luxe: was $129 now $99
Fitbit's most stylish fitness tracker has bee marked down by $30 for Prime Day. Admittedly, not the biggest discount, but a sale just the same. The Luxe is a basic tracker that can count your steps and heart rate, as well as measure your stress levels. It also has a bright color touchscreen, and its strap can be swapped out for a number of other options. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=388SUs_0gcWp5FI00

Fitbit Versa 2: was $149, now $109 @ Amazon
If you're not bothered about on-board GPS, the Fitbit Versa 2 still has a bunch of amazing features that'll let you track your steps, workouts, and calories, as well as talk to Alexa from your wrist. It's currently got $40 off in the Amazon Prime Day sales. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1azMOn_0gcWp5FI00

3 pack Fitbit Charge 5 bands: was $13, now $11 @ Amazon
If you are looking for some interchangeable bands for your Fitbit Charge 5, this three-pack is currently on offer. Designed to give your fitness tracker a cuter look when you're not exercising, they're easy to swap in and out, depending on your outfit. View Deal

Tom's Guide

