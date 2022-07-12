Teijin and Fujitsu Agree to Jointly Develop Blockchain-based Commercial Platform to Promote Sustainable Use of Recycled Materials
TOKYO, July 12, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Teijin Limited (hereinafter Teijin) and Fujitsu Limited today launched a joint project to realize a blockchain-based commercial platform for enhancing the environmental value of recycled materials for manufacturers. The collaboration will promote environmentally conscious design(1) by leveraging Teijin's Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) Calculation...www.benzinga.com
