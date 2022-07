WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. – After a game one victory over the Chinooks on Tuesday, the Rafters could not repeat the same magic tonight in game two. Wisconsin Rapids lost to Lakeshore tonight, 7-1. Rafters starter, Grant Manning, shut down the Chinooks 1-2-3 in the top half of the first inning. However, the Chinooks starter, Eric Chalus, also shut down the Rafters 1-2-3 in the home half of the first. Manning shut down the Chinooks against 1-2-3 in the top half of the second inning. The Rafters left two stranded in the bottom half of the second, and it was still a scoreless game at the end of two frames.

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO