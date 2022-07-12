ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norway's DNB Q2 Beat Forecasts on the Back of Rate Hikes

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSLO (Reuters) -Norway's biggest lender DNB on Tuesday reported quarterly earnings above forecasts, supported by interest rate hikes and strong business activity across Norway which the bank said it expected to continue. Net profit rose to 7.79 billion crowns ($761.4 million) for the April to June quarter from 6.43...

Reuters

European shares rise on aero, luxury stocks boost

LVMH (LVMH.PA) and L'Oreal (OREP.PA) rose 1.1% and 2.8%, respectively, while planemaker Airbus (AIR.PA) jumped 3.9%, helping the France's CAC 40 (.FCHI) climb 0.8%. Travel and leisure stocks (.SXTP) added 1.6% as crude prices slumped below $100 a barrel on growing concerns about a global economic slowdown.
US News and World Report

U.S. Oil Mergers Drop to $12 Billion as Volatility Limits Deals

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas dealmaking fell to $12 billion last quarter, down from the first quarter and nearly a third of the $34.8 billion in the same period a year ago, as commodity price volatility left buyers and sellers clashing over asset values, according to data released by energy analytics firm Enverus on Thursday.
CNN

Consumers' inflation expectations hit record high

Consumer expectations for prices to continue rising over the next year increased to the highest level on record, according to the latest Survey of Consumer Expectations from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, released on Monday.
Motley Fool

Why Shares of Citigroup Are Rising This Morning

Citigroup's earnings soundly beat estimates for the quarter. The bank's Treasury and Trade Solutions group was particularly strong. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
TechCrunch

Despite an ‘unprecedented correction’, Atomico’s newest partner wants to help European founders thrive

To cap off this frenzy, Atomico today announced that former Balderton Principal Laura Connell has joined as its latest partner to work on Atomico’s growth-stage investments. The appointment comes a little more than two years after Atomico closed its fifth fund at $820 million, and with a reported two new funds in the works totalling more than $1.3 billion, it’s clear that the company is preparing to scale despite a broader economic downturn.
TechCrunch

What can Black VCs and founders expect in H2 2022?

The past few months have seen private market investors reduce their investment pace as a possible recession looms, but that 1% figure has barely budged, meaning economic rain or shine, it’s always a challenging time to be a Black founder. This frustration is compounded because two years ago, “the...
US News and World Report

G20 Finance Chair Warns on Risks to Poor Countries if No Consensus

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Friday failure by G20 finance chiefs meeting in Bali to reach consensus could be catastrophic for low-income countries amid soaring food and energy prices exacerbated by the war in Ukraine. In her opening remarks to the meeting,...
US News and World Report

Take Five: A World of Pain, About to Get Worse

(Reuters) - The European Central Bank is late to the rate-hike party but at least it's on its way, unlike the Bank of Japan. But both banks will find their plans for tackling the inflation versus growth dilemma confronting the world's central banking elite examined closely. The news elsewhere could...
Motley Fool

Why Illumina Stock Is Tumbling This Week

An EU court ruled on Wednesday that an investigation into Illumina's acquisition of Grail could proceed. Illumina's growth prospects could be significantly lower if its Grail transaction is thwarted. The company continues to work with regulators to try to find a way to win approval for the deal. You’re reading...
The Associated Press

Ricardo Innovative Climate-Repairing Carbon Negative Technology to Support National Energy Security

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2022-- As part of its mission to support the decarbonisation of the global energy sector, Ricardo, a world-class, strategic environmental and engineering consulting company, has received 3million GBP from the UK Government to design, install and operate a combined heat and power demonstrator plant with a carbon negative footprint which will showcase climate repairing technology. The plant will demonstrate the effectiveness of community scale greenhouse gas removal and clean energy using sustainably-sourced forestry waste. The funding is awarded through the Net Zero Innovation Portfolio (NZIP) under the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220711005348/en/ Homested Farm carbon capture demonstrator site (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Chetu Opens Third Software Delivery Center in India to House Growing Talent Pool

SUNRISE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 14, 2022-- Chetu, a leading developer of custom software solutions, today announced the latest expansion of its international offices as the company opens a new software delivery center in Noida, India. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220714005535/en/ Chetu unveils the A-206 campus in Noida, India. (Photo: Business Wire)
