Want Titleist Pro V1s? Get Them With 20% Off At Amazon

Believe it or not but right now you can save 20% on arguably the best golf ball currently on the market, the iconic Titleist Pro V1. It is the most popular golf ball franchise across the world at professional and amateur level and for good reason too.

Having tested the 2021 edition of this ball last year, we can attest to the outstanding all-round performance on offer. What sets it apart from many other premium golf balls is the way it combines long game distance with short game control and a soft, responsive feel. The impressive durability on offer also enhances the value for money, although typically the Pro V1 is one of the most expensive golf balls on the market because of how popular it is. But on this Amazon Prime Day you can get a dozen of the best balls in golf with 20% off, which is an incredible opportunity to stock up while stocks last!

(Image credit: Future)

The Pro V1 differs slightly to the Pro V1x golf ball in that it offers a slightly softer feel and a lower trajectory off the tee. If you’re a golfer who struggles with the excessive spin when hitting the driver, then the low spin offered up by the Pro V1 compared to a Pro V1x might make it a better option for you. Read our full Pro V1 v Pro V1x comparison for more detail on the subtle differences between the two balls. With Pro V1, you’ll also get more distance and stopping power with the Pro V1 compared to other premium Titleist models like the Titleist AVX .

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

The Pro V1 comfortably earned five stars in our review and so now is the time to try it out if you have yet to experience it. Perhaps you've been opting for mid-price balls to save some money here or there but generally speaking with golf balls, you get what you pay for. Take advantage of this amazing offer and we're confident you'll reap the benefits out on the course the next time you tee it up.

