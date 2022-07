CHICAGO (CBS) -- After being shot at, a 49-year-old man returned fire at an offender creating an exchange of gunfire Tuesday evening on the East Side neighborhood. Chicago police said the victim was in the parking lot of a restaurant in the 4000 block of East 106th Street at around 5:12 p.m. when an unknown vehicle pulled up. A 19-year-old suspect exited the vehicle, produced a firearm and fired shots at the victim.

