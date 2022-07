Only adding the original Slaters that were introduced in September 2000, also adding Garry because he was introduced with them. I went for Garry. Although he wasn’t a Slater, his addition was brilliant and was exactly what the family needed when they were introduced. He was interesting and had potential when he first joined and was a great character until he started to become a bit of a loser and his friendship with Minty was what ruined the character for me (unpopular opinion I know) and his relationship with Dawn was overrated, I much preferred him with Lynne in his earlier time on the show.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO