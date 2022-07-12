9 little extras you should put in your Amazon Prime Day basket right now

(Image credit: T3)

If you hadn't noticed Amazon's Prime Day sale is well underway, and, if you head over to our best Prime Day deals page, you'll find deals saving you hundreds on televisions, smartphones, fitness watches and more, but, Prime Day isn't just about those big-ticket items…

You can also pick up little, everyday items, that aren't quite as sexy as a new curved gaming monitor but will still save you money in the long run.

We're talking about batteries, dishwasher tablets, condoms and nappies, all things that you can buy in bulk to save money, but wouldn't necessarily think about buying on Amazon Prime Day.

So, whether you're doing a bulk order to fill your pantry, or looking to add a few extra deals on top of your existing savings on a large piece of tech, these are the things you should be adding to your Prime Day basket.

Okay, this is an obvious one. Dishwasher tablets are frequently some of the most bought items on Prime Day and Black Friday. It makes sense to bulk buy these everyday items while they're on offer, rather than wait until you've run out and buy them at a marked-up price in a supermarket. Get sparkling clean dishes at a fraction of the cost.

Finish Ultimate Infinity Shine Dishwasher Tablets, Lemon, 100: was £30, now 12.75 at Amazon (save £17.25) (opens in new tab)

Finish Ultimate Infinity Shine dishwasher tablet meticulously cleans your dishes and glasses, the improved and advanced formula gives a sparkling shine and provides material protection Protector Shield effectively protects glass, dish-décor and silverware to keep them shiny for longer Dishwasher tablets that are tough on stains, gentle on your dishes 3 fast-dissolving chambers to deliver results Even in eco-cycle Number 1 recommended by renowned dishwasher manufacturers.

Finish Poweball Power All-in-1, 110: was £26, now £10.35 at Amazon (save £16) (opens in new tab)

Finish Power All-In-One dishwasher tablets deliver every day clean and shine, even when faced with baked-on food residue. The Finish Powerball supercharges the tablet and with dual-layer tablet technology, you can sit back knowing Finish dishwasher tabs can tackle anything you throw at them. It’s an all-in-1 solution for your dishes. What’s more, you can save up to 1000 litres of water per year by skipping the pre-rinse and putting your dishes straight into the dishwasher.

Finish Ultimate Infinity Dishwasher Tablets, Regular, 80: was £26, now £10.29 at Amazon (save £16) (opens in new tab)

Finish Ultimate Infinity Shine dishwasher tablets have an advanced formula that gives all your glasses and dishes sparkling shine without the need for pre-rinsing. Finish Ultimate Infinity Shine dishwasher tablets are an all-in-1 solution for your dishes. Get strong cleaning action with tableware protection. Protector Shield technology protects your glasses, dishware and cutlery while treating them to our ultimate clean.

There's nothing worse than needing batteries, whether you've just bought something new that needs them, or they've run out in an existing appliance. Make sure you've got a fully-charged up stock and save money while doing so.

Whether you're looking for AA, AAA, or 9V Amazon has every type of battery imaginable. We'd suggest you get rechargeable batteries if you can, because they're better for the environment, but hey, we're not your boss.

Electric toothbrush heads a small and expensive, so it's best to buy them in bulk and when on sale.

Whether you're looking for Oral-B or Panasonic replacement toothbrush heads, you'll find some great deals at Amazon. The online store stocks compatible but unofficial heads, as well as official Oral-B and Panasonic toothbrush heads. Follow the link to see if compatible heads for your brush are on sale.

Earlier we said 'there's nothing worse than needing batteries', but that was a lie, there's actually nothing worse than realising you've run out of condoms… we don't need to explain why. Stock up, now, while they're on sale.

Durex Surprise Me pack contains a mix of condoms to give you a variety of stimulations, for hours and hours of fun, if you're lucky. The pack includes 40 assorted condoms.

It really sucks shaving with a blunt razor, so why not treat yourself to a new, sharp razor for Amazon Prime Day. Just like electric toothbrush heads, it's no fun buying new razors, but they are a necessity, so it's best to buy in bulk, when they're cheap.

Get yourself some fresh razor heads now. Amazon currently has offers on Gillette Mach 3, Fusion 5 and ProGlide, as well as Venus. You can also find discounted Solimo razor heads, which is Amazon's own brand.

I don't have a baby yet, but I have it on good authority that they go through nappies like nobody's business. They're on sale for Amazon Prime Day, so if you've just had a baby or are about to have one, stock up, now!

I don't really know anything about nappies, so I can't really add anything useful here, but click the link, browse the deals and we're sure you'll find the right deals for you and your baby.

If you like to take pictures with a conventional camera, then you'll know you can never get too many SD cards. Luckily, there are several big brands discounted today, so whether you're looking for an SD card or Micro SD card, Prime Day will have a deal for you.

All of the memory card brands have received some sort of discount here, from Scandisk and Lexar to Amazon Basics. There are a variety of sizes, too, so you can get anything from 64GB all the way up to 2TB. My personal highlight is the SanDisk Extreme 128 GB for just £15.99 (opens in new tab), that a 59% on the RRP.

I always use Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday as a chance to stock up my Kindle. You can get really popular ebooks for as little as 99p. If you're looking for a Kindle to read them on, you can check out our best Kindle deals page.

It's time to max out that Kindle storage with these Amazon Prime Day eBook deals. We can't talk about specific books, as the deals are tailored to your reading preferences. That does mean you should find something you'll enjoy.

Enjoy 3 months of Kindle Unlimited for £0.00. Start reading, with over 1 million titles, audiobooks, comics and selected magazine subscriptions. Exclusive for eligible Prime members.

Does anyone like buying toilet paper at the supermaket? No. All of those strangers judging you… they know what you're going to do with it. Also, it never fits in the bag nicely, am I right? You've got to carry it around like a child. Just bulk buy it online and feel smug if there's another pandemic-fuelled toilet roll shortage

There are some very impressive toilet paper deals running over on Amazon at the moment. For example, you can currently get 45 rolls of Cheeky Panda for £19.99 (opens in new tab), that's saving 51% of the RRP.

Okay, this is a little different to the other entries on this list, but the price is so good it seems crazy to literally not just throw one in your basket, especially if you don't have one in every room. Is your downstairs toilet still Echo Dot-free? Not for much longer!

Amazon's previous iteration of the Echo Dot 4th Gen smart speaker is getting a solid 50% taken off for Prime Day. That's a mega discount, so it makes sense to fill your house with them now.

