ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

9 little extras you should put in your Amazon Prime Day basket right now

By Spencer Hart
T3
T3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m2jC3_0gcWDcWQ00
(Image credit: T3)

If you hadn't noticed Amazon's Prime Day sale is well underway, and, if you head over to our best Prime Day deals page, you'll find deals saving you hundreds on televisions, smartphones, fitness watches and more, but, Prime Day isn't just about those big-ticket items…

You can also pick up little, everyday items, that aren't quite as sexy as a new curved gaming monitor but will still save you money in the long run.

We're talking about batteries, dishwasher tablets, condoms and nappies, all things that you can buy in bulk to save money, but wouldn't necessarily think about buying on Amazon Prime Day.

So, whether you're doing a bulk order to fill your pantry, or looking to add a few extra deals on top of your existing savings on a large piece of tech, these are the things you should be adding to your Prime Day basket.

Dishwasher tablets (opens in new tab)

Okay, this is an obvious one. Dishwasher tablets are frequently some of the most bought items on Prime Day and Black Friday. It makes sense to bulk buy these everyday items while they're on offer, rather than wait until you've run out and buy them at a marked-up price in a supermarket. Get sparkling clean dishes at a fraction of the cost.

Finish Ultimate Infinity Shine Dishwasher Tablets, Lemon, 100: was £30, now 12.75 at Amazon (save £17.25) (opens in new tab)

Finish Ultimate Infinity Shine dishwasher tablet meticulously cleans your dishes and glasses, the improved and advanced formula gives a sparkling shine and provides material protection Protector Shield effectively protects glass, dish-décor and silverware to keep them shiny for longer Dishwasher tablets that are tough on stains, gentle on your dishes 3 fast-dissolving chambers to deliver results Even in eco-cycle Number 1 recommended by renowned dishwasher manufacturers.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Finish Poweball Power All-in-1, 110: was £26, now £10.35 at Amazon (save £16) (opens in new tab)

Finish Power All-In-One dishwasher tablets deliver every day clean and shine, even when faced with baked-on food residue. The Finish Powerball supercharges the tablet and with dual-layer tablet technology, you can sit back knowing Finish dishwasher tabs can tackle anything you throw at them. It’s an all-in-1 solution for your dishes. What’s more, you can save up to 1000 litres of water per year by skipping the pre-rinse and putting your dishes straight into the dishwasher.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Finish Ultimate Infinity Dishwasher Tablets, Regular, 80: was £26, now £10.29 at Amazon (save £16) (opens in new tab)

Finish Ultimate Infinity Shine dishwasher tablets have an advanced formula that gives all your glasses and dishes sparkling shine without the need for pre-rinsing. Finish Ultimate Infinity Shine dishwasher tablets are an all-in-1 solution for your dishes. Get strong cleaning action with tableware protection. Protector Shield technology protects your glasses, dishware and cutlery while treating them to our ultimate clean.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Batteries (opens in new tab)

There's nothing worse than needing batteries, whether you've just bought something new that needs them, or they've run out in an existing appliance. Make sure you've got a fully-charged up stock and save money while doing so.

Shop batteries at Amazon | from £5 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Whether you're looking for AA, AAA, or 9V Amazon has every type of battery imaginable. We'd suggest you get rechargeable batteries if you can, because they're better for the environment, but hey, we're not your boss.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Electric toothbrush heads (opens in new tab)

Electric toothbrush heads a small and expensive, so it's best to buy them in bulk and when on sale.

Electric toothbrush head replacements | From £5.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Whether you're looking for Oral-B or Panasonic replacement toothbrush heads, you'll find some great deals at Amazon. The online store stocks compatible but unofficial heads, as well as official Oral-B and Panasonic toothbrush heads. Follow the link to see if compatible heads for your brush are on sale.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Condoms (opens in new tab)

Earlier we said 'there's nothing worse than needing batteries', but that was a lie, there's actually nothing worse than realising you've run out of condoms… we don't need to explain why. Stock up, now, while they're on sale.

Durex Bulk Surprise Me Variety Assorted Multipack Condoms, Pack of 40: was £26.99, now £12.19 at Amazon (save £14.80) (opens in new tab)

Durex Surprise Me pack contains a mix of condoms to give you a variety of stimulations, for hours and hours of fun, if you're lucky. The pack includes 40 assorted condoms.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Razor heads (opens in new tab)

It really sucks shaving with a blunt razor, so why not treat yourself to a new, sharp razor for Amazon Prime Day. Just like electric toothbrush heads, it's no fun buying new razors, but they are a necessity, so it's best to buy in bulk, when they're cheap.

Replaceable razor heads | from £5 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get yourself some fresh razor heads now. Amazon currently has offers on Gillette Mach 3, Fusion 5 and ProGlide, as well as Venus. You can also find discounted Solimo razor heads, which is Amazon's own brand.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Nappies (opens in new tab)

I don't have a baby yet, but I have it on good authority that they go through nappies like nobody's business. They're on sale for Amazon Prime Day, so if you've just had a baby or are about to have one, stock up, now!

Huggies, Pura, Aveeno and more baby products | from £6 (opens in new tab)

I don't really know anything about nappies, so I can't really add anything useful here, but click the link, browse the deals and we're sure you'll find the right deals for you and your baby.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

SD cards (opens in new tab)

If you like to take pictures with a conventional camera, then you'll know you can never get too many SD cards. Luckily, there are several big brands discounted today, so whether you're looking for an SD card or Micro SD card, Prime Day will have a deal for you.

SD cards: from £8 (opens in new tab)

All of the memory card brands have received some sort of discount here, from Scandisk and Lexar to Amazon Basics. There are a variety of sizes, too, so you can get anything from 64GB all the way up to 2TB. My personal highlight is the SanDisk Extreme 128 GB for just £15.99 (opens in new tab), that a 59% on the RRP.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Amazon Kindle Books (opens in new tab)

I always use Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday as a chance to stock up my Kindle. You can get really popular ebooks for as little as 99p. If you're looking for a Kindle to read them on, you can check out our best Kindle deals page.

Kindle eBook deals | from 99p (opens in new tab)

It's time to max out that Kindle storage with these Amazon Prime Day eBook deals. We can't talk about specific books, as the deals are tailored to your reading preferences. That does mean you should find something you'll enjoy.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Kindle Unlimited | Free for 3 months (opens in new tab)

Enjoy 3 months of Kindle Unlimited for £0.00. Start reading, with over 1 million titles, audiobooks, comics and selected magazine subscriptions. Exclusive for eligible Prime members.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Toilet Paper (opens in new tab)

Does anyone like buying toilet paper at the supermaket? No. All of those strangers judging you… they know what you're going to do with it. Also, it never fits in the bag nicely, am I right? You've got to carry it around like a child. Just bulk buy it online and feel smug if there's another pandemic-fuelled toilet roll shortage

Toilet Paper deals | from £16 (opens in new tab)

There are some very impressive toilet paper deals running over on Amazon at the moment. For example, you can currently get 45 rolls of Cheeky Panda for £19.99 (opens in new tab), that's saving 51% of the RRP.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Echo Dot (opens in new tab)

Okay, this is a little different to the other entries on this list, but the price is so good it seems crazy to literally not just throw one in your basket, especially if you don't have one in every room. Is your downstairs toilet still Echo Dot-free? Not for much longer!

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen): was £49.99, now £19.99 at Amazon (save £25) (opens in new tab)

Amazon's previous iteration of the Echo Dot 4th Gen smart speaker is getting a solid 50% taken off for Prime Day. That's a mega discount, so it makes sense to fill your house with them now.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Comments / 0

Related
People

10 of the Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals That Are Only for Members

Amazon's Prime Day sale is still a few weeks away, but Prime members can score special savings in the weeks leading up to the big event — and beat the rush in the process. Amazon already dropped tons of early Prime Day deals, and there are droves that are just for Prime subscribers. Many are featured in its Just for Prime hub, but the majority are scattered across the online store, making it a little tricky to track them down. But don't fret, we rounded up 10 of the best deals happening right now — and the savings are up to 68 percent off. (FYI, non-members can unlock access to these savings by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime).
SHOPPING
CNET

50 Amazon Prime Day Deals Under $50

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Look alive, bargain hunters! We're still a few days away from the official July 12 kickoff of Prime Day, but Amazon has wasted no time rolling out the savings. There are tons of early deals you can shop already, with more on the way as we get closer to the big day. And while Prime Day is sure to bring plenty of bargains on pricey tech like laptops and TVs, it's also a great chance to stock up on home goods, kitchen supplies and smaller appliances while they're on sale.
SHOPPING
CNN

The 200+ best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals to add to your cart right now

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for: Amazon Prime Day 2022. Whether you’re a seasoned shopper with lists galore or a first-timer just dipping your toes into this major deals holiday, you’ll find discounts on literally everything today and tomorrow — July 12 and 13 — and we're breaking the best of the best down for you here.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Kindle#Extras#Kindle Books#Dishwasher#Lemon
The Hollywood Reporter

The 45+ Best Amazon Prime Day Alternative Day Sales Happening Online Right Now

As shoppers are readying their wallets for Amazon Prime Day on July 12 and 13, many retailers are piggy-backing off the epic two-day shopping event and offering their own deals to compete with the e-commerce giant. Amazon Prime membership costs $15 per month or $139 annually, and only members can access the online marketplace’s exclusive deals during the retail therapy bonanza. For those looking to avoid shelling out extra money on an Amazon Prime membership, the great news is that there are plenty of end-of-season savings to shop elsewhere online. Retailers including Best Buy, Kohl’s and Target have announced their own...
INTERNET
The Kitchn

Prime Day Is Over But We Just Found a Bunch of Amazon Kitchen Deals You Don’t Want to Miss

But we’re here to talk about all the post-Amazon Prime Day sales that are still happening on a surprisingly impressive range of products. So many of the early Prime Day kitchen deals we scoped out are still available, including an under-$100 Cuisinart toaster oven, two robot vacuums that are each over $50 off, and plenty of food storage solutions for eager meal preppers. So, whether you missed out on Prime Day or you’re still hungry for savings, look no further than these Amazon picks that are all on major sale!
SHOPPING
USA TODAY

Amazon Prime Day 2022 starts on July 12—shop the 40 best early Amazon deals today

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is less than a week away. It's one of the biggest shopping events of the year and Reviewed has everything you need to know about Prime memberships and how to join. Not only do we have all of that info, but we found all the best early Amazon Prime Day deals you can shop right now!
BEAUTY & FASHION
SPY

I Write About Amazon Deals for a Living: Here’s How To Get the Most Out of Prime Day 2022

Click here to read the full article. As the Site Director at SPY.com, I always know what’s on sale. My team writes about the best deals from Amazon on a daily basis, and I can tell you off the top of my head where to find the lowest prices on iPads, Samsung TVs and designer menswear. On top of that, for major shopping events like Prime Day and Black Friday, retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Nordstrom will often share private lists of the top deals with commerce publishers like SPY, and so when we tell you about the best Prime...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Panasonic
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Daily South

Amazon Prime Day Is Here, and These Kitchen Deals Have Us Doing Double Takes

We’re talking big bargains on KitchenAid, Crock-Pot, Ninja, Lodge, and more. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. The deals are finally live for Amazon Prime Day 2022, and...
SHOPPING
USA TODAY

Showtime is on sale for just $0.99 during Amazon Prime Day

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Prime Day isn't just about getting the best deals on products for your home, or coveted electronics. Enjoy a whole new world of television by signing up for Showtime for just $0.99 during Amazon Prime Day.
SHOPPING
The Hollywood Reporter

These Are the Best Steals to Shop at Target’s Deal Days Sale to Rival Amazon Prime Day

Target’s Deal Days have arrived. The Minneapolis-based mass retailer has kicked off its three-day shopping event to rival Amazon Prime Day, and shoppers can now save up to 50 percent off electronics, clothing, swimwear, accessories, beauty, home decor, toys, groceries, back-to-school essentials and more through July 13. This year marks Target’s fourth annual Deal Days, among the many Amazon Prime Day alternative sales geared towards attracting discount-seeking shoppers away from the e-commerce giant this month. Ahead, keep reading for everything you need to know about Target’s summer savings, including the best deals and how to save the most during the three-day...
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Should you shop the early Amazon Prime Day deals today?

Prime Day starts tomorrow, but a few deals have trickled out early. If one of those early Prime Day deals is on a product you’ve been waiting to jump on, like an , or an , you may be tempted to just pull the trigger and buy them today. We’re here to tell you to wait it out. Those deals won’t be gone by tomorrow, and there’s a good chance things will get even better over the next few days. Prime Day is the steak dinner of sales events. You don’t want to fill up on appetizers.
SHOPPING
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day fan deal: Stay cool, there’s 45 per cent off this IndyBest approved appliance

Summer is here and with the current weather forecast stipulating that it’s only going to get warmer, it’s about time you invested in this season’s hottest commodity: a fan.And what better time to do so than on Amazon Prime Day 2022 – the sale period that will help you save on everything from tech, TVs, gaming and laptops, to fitness, alcohol, home appliances and more. But you’ll need to be quick, as the event ends midnight tonight.But our main concern here is how to make sure you’re staying as cool as a cucumber this summer. And luckily, we’ve only gone...
ELECTRONICS
TheStreet

Guess How Much People Spend on Amazon Prime Day?

Here's some clues to how the retail giant Amazon's annual buyfest is going. Amazon’s (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report Prime Day – actually it’s Days, July 12-13 – appears to be going well. During the first 32 hours, the average expenditure per order was $53.14,...
BUSINESS
USA TODAY

Our Place is running a massive sitewide sale for Amazon Prime Day

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. While Amazon Prime Day can score you some of the best deals out there, Our Place has a competing sale of 20% sitewide. With some of the best cookware out there, including our favorite, the Always Pan, you won’t want to sleep on this one. At $116 down from $145, this nonstick classic is available now at one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day: Aveeno’s daily moisturising body lotion is nearly half price

Amazon Prime Day is hotting up, and we’ve found scorching savings across all shopping sections – from gaming, TVs and tech, to home appliances, laptops, fitness and much more. You’d better be quick to bag a bargain, though, as the deals end at midnight tonight. Whether you’ve been browsing big-name brands like Shark, Simba, Apple and Nintendo, or fancy finding a surprise saving, our shopping experts have come across price drops on everything from AirPods and GHD straighteners to headphones and watches.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogIt’s not just electronics and larger, pricier purchases on sale, though – we’ve been keeping a keen...
SHOPPING
T3

T3

276
Followers
851
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy