Las Vegas, NV

Questions. We get lots and lots of questions.

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill the American Casino Guide return? While the coupons were not as powerful as the Las Vegas Advisor Member Rewards, they were still nice to have. We're sad to report that our friends Steve and his son Matt Bourie made the painful decision, after 29 years of publishing the American Casino...

This Is The Best Steak House In Las Vegas

Las Vegas culinary menu has some of the best meats for the richest carnivorous cravings. From fine dining restaurants, established food trucks and local hole-in-the-walls, there are plenty of options to serve your hunger. The entertainment capital of the world serves some of the freshest and finest slices of meat...
Pine Dining at Mt. Charleston Lodge

Las Vegas (KSNV) — An exclusive summer series of dining is underway at the site of the Mount Charleston Lodge. Joining us now with more are Ellis Island general manager Christina Ellis and chef at Main Street Provisions, Justin Kingsley Hall.
Seven Magic Mountains: Art, graffiti, garbage on display

Seven Magic Mountains appears to have a little less magic these days, now partially covered in graffiti and with trash littering the ground and desert plants surrounding the neon art installation that appears to grow out of the barren Mojave Desert about 15 miles south of Las Vegas along Interstate 15.
Family-Friendly Adventures Within 90 Minutes of the Las Vegas Strip

You already know Las Vegas as the Entertainment Capital of The World. But hiding behind all that grown-up fun also happens to be one of the greatest destinations for families looking to plan a rocking summer vacation. While the Las Vegas Strip certainly comes jam-packed with a trip’s worth of...
The 10 Most Expensive Buffets in Vegas

There is a famous cliche, “what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas.” When it comes to spending time in Nevada’s busiest tourist attraction, if what’s staying in Vegas is the money spent on activities, entertainment, and dining, this statement holds true. One of Las Vegas’s best attributes is the ability to cater to everyone as a city that has so much more to offer than just gambling venues. Once upon a time, Vegas might have been an adults-only playground with casinos. Nowadays, it is just as capable of providing full family entertainment as some of the grandest amusement parks on the planet. With all that energy spent on having fun, sooner or later the appetite will demand to have its share of the action as well. Throughout Las Vegas, it’s just as well known for its buffets as its collection of entertainment venues. Just like hotels, there are some that cater to the lower-income crowd and some that are the most expensive buffets in the city. If the cost of good food is no object, the most expensive buffets in Vegas are easy enough to access for as long as you’re willing to pay top dollar for it. When going over the price lists featured on sites like Total Vegas Buffets, the ten most expensive that stuck out at that time saw the price tag of a single seating reach the $90.00 USD mark.
21 Best Day Trips from Las Vegas (By a Local)

Living in Las Vegas, there are always things to do. But there are times when I need a change of scenery, and fun day trips from Las Vegas are the best way to do that!. I’m a Las Vegas local, so I have put together a list of the best day trips from Las Vegas to assist you with planning your next trip.
Best Fries In Las Vegas For National French Fry Day

It’s National French Fry Day on Wednesday! Crispy on the outside, mealy on the inside and fried to golden perfection. French fries satisfy every facet of a junk food craving. Plus, it’s the quintessential summer-time food because its available in every medium. From being packed in buckets, loaded...
