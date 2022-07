The Hangar Theater announces the upcoming production of "Natasha, Pierre, & the Great Comet of 1812." After recent success off-broadway, this regional premiere of Dave Malloy’s re-imagined love story from the heart of War and Peace will be staged on the newly covered Hangar Outdoor Stage. Great Comet tells the story of Natasha Rostova who risks everything when she falls for the dashing Anatole. As Natasha faces being shunned for her passion, it is up to the beleaguered Pierre to help her recognize the value and beauty of her own humanity.

ITHACA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO