ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Upgrade your storage with 55% off WD's best NAS hard drives

By Harish Jonnalagadda
Android Central
Android Central
 2 days ago

Prime Day is one of the best times to pick up a hard drive, and there are a lot of exciting deals this year. WD in particular is running huge discounts on its NAS portfolio. The 14TB Red Plus is down to $209 , the 18TB Red Pro is selling for $299 , and the brand-new 20TB Red Pro HDD is at $399 .

This is the lowest price I've seen for any of these drives, and if you're looking to increase the storage of your NAS server, you won't find a better storage deal than these. The 14TB option should be more than adequate for the best Plex NAS servers , but if you need more, the 18TB drive hits the sweet spot. And if you want the maximum storage that WD has to offer right now, the 20TB Red Pro is a fantastic choice.

These are the best WD NAS HDD Prime Day deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rz6Uj_0gcW8Q1A00

WD Red Plus 14TB NAS HDD: $469 $209 at Amazon

The 14TB Red Plus is the ideal choice for home NAS users. It has more than enough storage for your media collection and photos, and it has proven long-term reliability. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uwtsk_0gcW8Q1A00

WD Red Pro 18TB NAS HDD: $669 $299 at Amazon

The Red Pro is among the best NAS hard drives you can get today. This 18TB drive has WD's custom NASware 3.0 tech that ensures it works reliably in a 24/7 NAS environment, spins at 7200rpm, and comes with a five-year warranty as standard. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rIVUu_0gcW8Q1A00

WD Red Pro 20TB NAS HDD: $499 $399 at Amazon

This 20TB drive is the latest addition to WD's NAS portfolio, and it has the same feature-set as the 18TB option but with added storage. If you're short on drive bays and need to maximize storage, this is the one to get. View Deal

If I had to pick, the 14TB Red Plus and 18TB Red Pro are the ideal options right now. The 14TB drive comes out to $14.9/TB, and the 18TB Red Pro gives you a value of $16.6/TB. The 20TB option isn't quite as good a value, coming to $20/TB, but it is a good way to add more storage.

The Red Pro drives have longer warranties, with the Red Plus drive limited to three years. Other than that and varying cache size for each model, there isn't much to differentiate each hard drive, and if you're looking to add some storage to an existing NAS server, I'd go with the 14TB Red Plus.

Looking to buy a new NAS server as well? Here are the best NAS deals for Prime Day .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Android Central

So, which of us are upgrading to GW5??

The only model that looks noticeably different is the GW5 Pro. I like it, but I'm not upgrading unless Samsung gives us a huge trade in credit for our GW4's. I know not all the specs and details have been released yet, but so far I don't think there's going to be enough difference between that and my 46mm GW4 Classic.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nas
ohmymag.co.uk

Google issues massive warning to Gmail users

Google has issued an urgent warning to millions of Gmail users after it identified a weird bug that attaches a sender warning to every email received, Forbes reports. The company first noticed the bug last Thursday and has since been working to find a fix. Bug attack. If you were...
INTERNET
IGN

The Perfect PS5 SSD Is On Sale For Prime Day 2022: Best Price Ever

This is a must-buy for anyone who hasn't upgraded their PS5 SSD yet. This is probably the absolute best deal I've seen so far this Prime Day, with the WD Black SSD with Heatsink dropping down to just £99.74, and the 2TB version (without heatsink) is also down to just £164. The Samsung 980 Pro 1TB is also down to just £95.99 as well.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hard Drive#Wd Red#Plex Nas#Wd Nas#Amazon The Red Pro
Android Central

Messenger app icon missing from contact info

Also try to install another contacts app, like Google Contacts, and see if they appear there. If they do appear, it may be a settings issue, sync issue or bug with the Samsung Contacts app. If so, also try to manually trigger a contacts sync.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Amazon
Android Police

The best Prime Day tablet deal takes $180 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Samsung makes the lion's share of the best Android tablets you can get your hands on in the US, with options available at nearly every conceivable size and price point. Between the extremes of the compact Galaxy A8 at $160 and the enormous Tab S8 Ultra at $1,100, there sits the Tab S7 FE — the "Fan Edition" version of Samsung's previous-gen flagship tablets. It's historically a little overpriced for what it offers, but for Prime Day, you can grab one with 256 gigs of storage and eight gigs of RAM for $500 — a generous $180 discount.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Android Central

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy