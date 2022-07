Former Hawkeye Keegan Murray has become one of the standout performers in this year's NBA Summer League, which has Kings fans excited about what he could bring to the table this season. Through five summer league games, Murray is averaging 20.4 points and 7.2 rebounds per game while shooting 42 percent from three-point range and 49 percent from the field. He's posted at least 20 points in all but one contest and has drained four 3-pointers three times.

NBA ・ 4 HOURS AGO