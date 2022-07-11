ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB Betting Preview: Red Sox at Rays

NBC Sports

Tomase: Red Sox never should have parted with this All-Star slugger

Of the three All-Stars the Red Sox wouldn't pay, only one of them bothers me. It's not Andrew Benintendi, who wouldn't even be an American League selection if he played anywhere other than Kansas City. And it's not Mookie Betts, whose unquestioned greatness nonetheless did not make him the best long-term fit in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Sports Illustrated

Red Sox Quite Literally Throw Away Lead, Game Against Rays

There’s one word to describe the bottom of the sixth inning for the Red Sox on Tuesday—yikes. They held a comfortable 2–0 lead over the Rays heading into the inning, but Tampa Bay’s Francisco Mejía narrowed the gap after he singled to center field, scoring Harold Ramírez to score and sending Isaac Paredes to second.
BOSTON, MA
Blue Chip Ratio: Texas Longhorns No. 6 in recruiting success metric

According to 247Sports's Blue-Chip Ratio, the Texas Longhorns’ roster talent makes it part of a select group most capable of winning a national championship in 2022. Texas checks in with a 68% clip in its Blue-Chip Ratio this cycle, giving the Longhorns the 6th-best mark in the nation in the recruiting success metric.
TEXAS STATE
