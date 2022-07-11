Scenic Roots - Mon 7/11/22

As the Hunter Museum of American Art celebrates 70 years here in Chattanooga, there is room for fantasy. The summer exhibition at the Hunter is titled, “Enchanted: A History of Fantasy Illustration” - and one of the programs inspired by the exhibition is a hip-hop performance: “Hip-Hop Fantasy,” tomorrow night at 6 PM.
“No Smoke Sundays” is a free hangout for middle and high school youth here in Chattanooga. The event - Sundays this month from 6 PM to 8 PM in Miller Park - was created after the recent shootings in the city to provide fun activities and inspirational conversations for youth as a safe and alternative gathering during a peak time for gun violence.
Think of a job fair where the tables are turned. Business owners show up to meet with former felons who have served their time and are now entrepreneurs, building relationships with each other - and connecting with the community. That’s the goal of the Returning Talent Entrepreneurial Expo - on...
Here in Chattanooga and Hamilton County, the next steps in Erlanger Health System’s transition from a local government entity to independent nonprofit organization are expected in the next month. Elizabeth Fite covers health care for The Chattanooga Times Free Press.
