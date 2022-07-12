ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Arrest Records - July 10 & 11, 2022

greenbaycrimereports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrown County Arrest Records - Sunday, July 10 & Monday, July 11, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site...

www.greenbaycrimereports.com

94.3 Jack FM

Woman Convicted in Neenah Murder

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – One of the suspects in a Neenah murder was convicted Thursday. Terran Colwell, 30, pleaded no contest to substantial battery and aiding a felon in connection with the April 2021 death of Rodger Ridgeway. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 30, court records show. She had...
NEENAH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Court rejects Jonathon Tubby family’s appeal in Brown County Jail shooting

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A federal appellate court has upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit over the officer-involved shooting of a man at the Brown County Jail in 2018. The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with a lower court ruling that officers did not violate Jonathon Tubby’s rights when Tubby was fatally shot after a standoff in the sally port of the jail.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Brown County Serial Arsonist Sentenced

The man who started three fires around Brown County has been sentenced. James Ambrosius will spend 15 years in federal prison followed by three years of extended supervision. He was found guilty of starting fires in Green Bay, De Pere, and Hobart between 2018 and 2021, which landed him in federal court, but he was also charged in state court with starting eight other fires.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Police Search For Second Vandalism Suspect

The Manitowoc Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to search for a second male suspect accused of vandalism to a historic building in the city last month. Detective SGT Mike Stone says they received a complaint on June 17th and obtained images showing two male suspects spray painting “CAL” in several colors on the structure located in the 800 block of Jay Street.
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Manitowoc’s Big Apple Sports Bar’s burglar convicted

KOSSUTH, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies with the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office have informed the community of the conviction for the person who burglarized Big Apple Sports Bar on July 6, 2021. Jesse Schulz, 39, from Manitowoc was arrested for burglary, possession of burglarious tools, theft, damage to property,...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Woman Ordered to Stand Trial for the Death of Her Child

A Green Bay woman will be standing trial for the death of her child. 22-year-old Tyana Putzlocker and 23-year-old Derrick Young have each been charged with Child Neglect Causing Death after their child died with fentanyl in his system. The boy had reportedly been removed from the couple’s custody due...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Woman convicted in deadly high-speed Appleton crash

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Twenty-year-old Irma Garcia was convicted of First Degree Reckless Homicide on Thursday after a deadly car crash in September of 2021. Garcia was traveling at speeds over 100 mph before colliding with another vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle, 50-year-old Silia Hurula from Appleton, died at the scene after her vehicle burst into flames.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Powerboat driver accused of hit-and-run on Fox River appears in court

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – An Oshkosh man who is accused of operating a powerboat that crashed into a pleasure cruise paddleboat on the Fox River appeared in court today. Jason Lindemann, 52, was arrested by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office three days after the incident that occurred on July 9 and has been charged with more than 20 counts relating to his alleged involvement in the crash.
whbl.com

Joint Investigation Nabs Interstate Trafficker, Drugs, Gun, Cash

A large quantity of drugs along with cash and a loaded gun were seized by authorities last week as a result of a multi-agency investigation. The Fond du Lac and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Offices coordinated with the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group that culminated in a traffic stop the week of July 4th. Working with K9 units, officials arrested the subject who was traveling to Wisconsin from out-of-state on US 151 in Fond du Lac County. They were transporting about 10 pounds of high-grade marijuana, 12 ounces of high-potency THC wax, over seven pounds of THC edibles, along with quantities of suspected heroin, LSD, psylocibin mushrooms, ketamine, oxycodone, over $21,000 in US Currency along with a loaded 9mm handgun.
FOND DU LAC, WI
101 WIXX

Trial Ordered for Mother After Toddler Dies of Fentanyl Poisoning

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A woman was ordered Wednesday to stand trial in connection with her toddler’s death after the child apparently found illicit drugs while the parents were napping and died of fentanyl poisoning. Tyana Putzlocker, 22, and Derrick Young, 23, are charged with child neglect...
GREEN BAY, WI
whby.com

Charge dismissed in hiding of cold case murder victim’s body

CHILTON, Wis–A Calumet County judge throws out criminal charges against a Chilton man accused of hiding a cold case murder victim’s body. Prosecutors had charged John Andrews with Hiding a Corpse late last year after the body of Starkie Swenson was found by hikers in High Cliff State Park.
CHILTON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Police advise: lock your car or pay the price

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) It seems like the most simple piece of advice: lock your car, but many still do not and it is costing them. Sergeant Paul Krock with the Manitowoc Police Department said, “Most of these crimes are crimes of opportunity. The person will find the vehicle door unlocked and enter the vehicle and take anything of value, anything they might be able to resell.”
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Judge drops new charges against man convicted in 1983 killing

CHILTON, Wis. (AP) - A Calumet County judge dismissed charges against John Andrews related to the disappearance of Starkie Swenson in 1983. John Andrews, of Chilton, was charged earlier this year with hiding a corpse. The defense motioned to dismiss the charges, arguing the charge of hiding a corpse didn’t exist when Swenson disappeared in 1983, and the statute of limitations for the crime is 6 years.
CHILTON, WI
wtmj.com

Arrest made, charges filed, after powerboat crash in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. — Several people were injured when a powerboat crashed into a paddleboat in Winnebago County and then fled the scene on Saturday, July 9. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, a commercial stern-wheel pleasure cruise paddleboat carrying 43 passengers was severely damaged when it was struck by a private 45-foot powerboat carrying seven people. The paddleboat was able to make it safely to the shore of the Fox River and several people on the paddleboat had some form of injury, the Sheriff’s Office says.
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Antigo man dies after motorcycle crash in Oconto County

ABRAMS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Antigo reportedly died after his motorcycle crashed into the median on USH 41 in Abrams. On July 10 around 4 p.m., the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a traffic incident on USH 41 near Falk Road in Abrams. When deputies arrived, a motorcycle was found crashed into the median.
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Two Rivers Woman Arrested for Attempted Breaking and Entering

A woman whose last known address is in Two Rivers has been charged with four misdemeanors after what was described as an attempt at breaking and entering. Manitowoc Police were called early last Thursday morning to a two-family house in the 400 block of North 7th Street. Officers found some...
TWO RIVERS, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oil spill in Outagamie County, search underway for vehicle that caused it

(WFRV) – It took two hours to clean up an oil spill on Highway 76 in Outagamie County, and authorities are trying to locate the vehicle that caused it. According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office – Greenville Deputies, on July 12 around 2 p.m., authorities with the Wisconsin State Patrol reported a believed oil spill. The spill was on Highway 76 just south of the Highway 15 intersection.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI

