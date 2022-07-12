Toblerone's new logo is better than you think

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. TL;DR: I’m a candle snob, and I don’t care who knows it. I’ve been a home and shopping editor for the last five or so years, so I’ve sniffed just about every candle brand out there: the good, the bad, and the nauseatingly potent. I’m a tough shell to crack when it comes to liking fragrances, but there’s one particular brand that I can’t get enough of. In fact, it’s impressed me so much that it’s the only brand I’ll ever buy. If this picture-perfect brand hasn’t popped up on your Instagram feed yet, let me introduce you to Otherland, the brand behind the luxe, dreamy candles that are basically a vacation in a jar. You could say it was love at first light!

