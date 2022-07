Thousands of enemies and everything exploding all at once – that's your weekend's gaming sorted. Looking for something different to play this weekend? Let me point you to a little indie game called Vampire Survivors. First things first: it's almost suspiciously cheap. You can pick it up on Steam for a mere $2.99/£2.09, and if that's a bit much to pay sight unseen, it's also available through your Microsoft Game Pass subscription if you have one. It's currently PC-only, but I wouldn't be surprised to see it join the ranks of the best Nintendo Switch games at some point in the future.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO