Take a look at the bracket for the 2022 Home Run Derby on MLB All-Star week in Los Angeles, Calif. The MLB All-Star Game is just days away, as the biggest stars in the American and National League battle it out at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. While the game takes place on July 19, the night prior will probably be the most entertaining portion of the week. Of course, that is the Home Run Derby.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO