I own Bose NC Headphones 700 – here's why you should buy a pair this Amazon Prime Day

When I'm asked what the best headphones I own are, I don't hesitate to answer: it's the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. I've used them extensively since 2019, they're still in great shape, and have helped me through many miles of air travel in extra comfort thanks to great active noise-cancelling (ANC).

View the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 70 deal at Amazon

Today, Tuesday 12 July 2022, marks the start of Amazon Prime Day. Which you could also call your lucky day, because the Bose 700 headphones are on sale with a massive 50 per cent off their asking price. That means they're just £174.95.







Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: was £349.99, now £174.95 at Amazon

These super over-ear headphones have 50% off this Amazon Prime Day, so be sure to act fast as this is one of the star deals of the sales.

With superb active noise-cancelling (ANC), a great app, and ultimate comfort, few can compete with Bose's premier over-ear headphones offering. View Deal

The T3 take: Ultimate ANC for the ultimate price

That's less than a pair of Apple AirPods Pro in-ears. And let me tell you: the Bose over-ears deliver a whole lot more comfort, better ANC in my opinion, and really extensive battery life that, even after three years of use, gets me around 19 hours per charge no problems.

There's also a really nifty hard carry case included in the asking price, which is great for protection, and also features a little pouch within to store extras such as the 2.5-3.5mm cable that's also included. Because, if you don't want to use wireless, then the Bose 700 headphones cater for connections too.

It's not only headphones that are on offer for Amazon Prime Day either, so be sure to check out T3's hub for all the best Prime Day Deals 2022 .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.