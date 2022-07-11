ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Fluor Awarded Contract for New Fortress Energy Fast Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Project

By Business Wire
Benzinga
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFull notice-to-proceed for a 1.4 million tonnes per annum LNG gas treating and liquefaction plant. Fluor Corporation FLR announced today that it was awarded a full notice-to-proceed (FNTP) contract by New Fortress Energy Inc., for the engineering, procurement and fabrication management of the NFE Fast LNG 2 project. The project is...

www.benzinga.com

The Associated Press

Siemens Energy to Power the World’s Lowest-Emission LNG Facility

OAKVILLE, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- Siemens Energy announced today that it has been selected as the single solution supplier for the all-electric Woodfibre LNG project near Squamish, in British Columbia, Canada. Siemens Energy’s scope includes all equipment associated with the main refrigeration trains including compressors, synchronous motors, variable speed drives, converter transformers, harmonic filters and numerous powerhouses. The main refrigeration compressor trains are one of the components of the liquefaction process that produces the LNG that will eventually be stored in tanks and then transported to LNG tankers for shipping abroad. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005769/en/ Woodfibre LNG will be powered by clean, renewable hydroelectric power. (Photo: Business Wire)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Bloomberg

Alaska in Gas Talks with Hilcorp, ConocoPhillips on LNG Plan

The state of Alaska is in talks with Hilcorp Energy and ConocoPhillips to secure natural gas for a project that would that would liquefy the fuel for export to Asia. Governor Mike Dunleavy and Frank Richards, president of Alaska Gasline Development Corporation, met with officials from both companies during a visit this week to Houston about securing feedgas for the Alaska LNG project, the governor told Bloomberg in an interview. While terms of the discussions were not disclosed, the project has a federal permit to make and export 20 million tons of liquefied natural gas per year.
ALASKA STATE
Benzinga

ConocoPhillips (COP) Wins Approval To Develop Tommeliten Field

ConocoPhillips COP received approval from the U.K. and Norway authorities for the development and operation of the Tommeliten A field in the North Sea. Tommeliten A is a subsea development that involves two subsea templates, which can hold up to 12 production wells. The field facilities will be tied back to the Ekofisk Complex.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Navajo Nation Community Gains Energy Independence Through Solar + Storage from Sunnova and Generac

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022-- Sunnova Energy International Inc. (“Sunnova”) (NYSE: NOVA), Generac Power Systems, Inc. (“Generac”) (NYSE: GNRC), and San Francisco based non-profit, Empowered by Light (EBL), have partnered to bring resilient and clean energy to the Hard Rock Chapter House in the Navajo Nation with a free solar + battery storage system and 25 years of Sunnova’s industry leading service. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005143/en/ Sunnova solar installation on Hard Rock Chapter House in the Navajo Nation by Fusion Power (Photo: Business Wire)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Climate crisis: Modules that use Sun’s energy to remove CO2 from atmosphere set to deploy

A carbon capture startup has secured funding for its bid to remove 500 tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere over then next five years.Australia-based AspiraDAC received $700,000 from a group of tech giants for its solar-powered, CO2-trapping device, marking the first time that such technology has had commercial backing.The funding came from Frontier, a billion-dollar climate fund focussed on accelerating carbon removal. It was set up by payments firm Stripe and brings together Alphabet (formerly Google) and Meta (formerly Facebook).“There’s broad recognition that net zero by 2050 requires not just carbon abatement, but carbon removal at the gigaton scale,”...
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

Ricardo Innovative Climate-Repairing Carbon Negative Technology to Support National Energy Security

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2022-- As part of its mission to support the decarbonisation of the global energy sector, Ricardo, a world-class, strategic environmental and engineering consulting company, has received 3million GBP from the UK Government to design, install and operate a combined heat and power demonstrator plant with a carbon negative footprint which will showcase climate repairing technology. The plant will demonstrate the effectiveness of community scale greenhouse gas removal and clean energy using sustainably-sourced forestry waste. The funding is awarded through the Net Zero Innovation Portfolio (NZIP) under the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220711005348/en/ Homested Farm carbon capture demonstrator site (Photo: Business Wire)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Inefficient Building Electrification Will Require Massive Buildout of Renewable Energy and Seasonal Energy Storage

Building electrification is essential to many full-economy decarbonization pathways. However, current decarbonization modeling in the United States (U.S.) does not incorporate seasonal fluctuations in building energy demand, seasonal fluctuations in electricity demand of electrified buildings, or the ramifications of this extra demand for electricity generation. Here, we examine historical energy data in the U.S. to evaluate current seasonal fluctuation in total energy demand and management of seasonal fluctuations. We then model additional electricity demand under different building electrification scenarios and the necessary increases in wind or solar PV to meet this demand. We found that U.S. monthly average total building energy consumption varies by a factor of 1.6Ã—-lowest in May and highest in January. This is largely managed by fossil fuel systems with long-term storage capability. All of our building electrification scenarios resulted in substantial increases in winter electrical demand, enough to switch the grid from summer to winter peaking. Meeting this peak with renewables would require a 28Ã—"‰increase in January wind generation, or a 303Ã—"‰increase in January solar, with excess generation in other months. Highly efficient building electrification can shrink this winter peak-requiring 4.5Ã—"‰more generation from wind and 36Ã—"‰more from solar.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
International Business Times

Exclusive-Top U.S. LNG Producer Cheniere Asks Biden Admin To Drop Pollution Rule

Cheniere Energy Inc has asked the Biden administration to exempt it from limits on emissions of cancer-causing pollutants, arguing they would force the top U.S. exporter of liquefied natural gas to shut for an extended period and endanger the country's efforts to ramp up supplies to Europe, according to documents reviewed by Reuters.
TEXAS STATE
The Atlantic

When Does the Clean-Energy Infinity Loop Start?

Last month, my 1983 Volvo broke down in a remote part of Oregon. It took two days to get a replacement fuel pump. In those two days, sitting in the dry High Desert heat in a plastic chair outside the shop, waiting for mechanics to completely replace the ancient fuel lines under my beloved little sedan, I spent a lot of time thinking about buying an electric vehicle. What was I, an environmental journalist, doing burning fossil fuels on the daily just to get to point B? In 2022? It was shameful.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Texas power crisis underscores green energy unreliability, expert says: 'get used to more blackouts'

Energy expert Jonathan Lesser warned that the power crisis in Texas underscores the broader problems with green energy in an interview Tuesday with Fox News Digital. Lesser — an adjunct fellow at the Manhattan Institute who has more than 30 years of energy industry experience — argued that, because of renewable energy sources' intermittent quality and the lack of reliable utility-scale battery storage infrastructure, forcing a green transition will lead to more power outages.
TEXAS STATE
CNBC

Norwegian oil giant Equinor to buy U.S.-based battery storage firm

The transaction is slated for completion in the third quarter of 2022, according to Equinor. Formerly known as Statoil, Equinor's chief shareholder is the Norwegian state. Its plans to acquire East Point Energy represent the company's latest foray into the U.S. Norway's Equinor is to acquire U.S.-based battery storage developer...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

These four oil and gas companies emit the most greenhouse gasses in the US, report claims

Four companies top the list of both greenhouse gas emissions and methane emissions specifically when it comes to oil and gas producers in the US, a new report claims.The companies — ExxonMobil, ConocoPhillips, Hilcorp and Occidental — produce oil and natural gas, two fossil fuels whose extraction and use can release planet-warming gases like carbon dioxide (CO2) and methane.In 2020, each of these companies were individually responsible for emitting the equivalent of at least 2.9 million metric tonnes of CO2, the report claims — the same as the energy use in over 365,000 US homes per year, according to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

GUH Sees Floating Offshore Wind as Greatest Opportunity for Subsea Industry

GUH calls for the UK's subsea industry to grab the generational opportunity presenting itself through floating offshore wind. — The Global Underwater Hub (GUH) has characterized the floating offshore wind as the greatest opportunity for the UK’s $9.5 billion subsea industry. The new strategic, intelligence-led organization, set up...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

