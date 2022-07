The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says a man wanted in connection with an armed confrontation earlier this month is considered armed and dangerous. On Tuesday, police said they were looking to arrest 48-year-old Merritt Bennett of Baldwin. He’s wanted on multiple charges stemming from an armed confrontation on July 2 as police were investigating a 911 hang-up call from his home. He then fled into the woods.

