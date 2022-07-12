ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pikesville, MD

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [7-12-2022]

By 1010 WOLB Baltimore
wolbbaltimore.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBusiness Description: “Visit the Bomb Beauty Shop located in Pikesville for all your Aesthetic,...

wolbbaltimore.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NottinghamMD.com

Parking garage collapses in downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD—A parking garage collapsed in downtown Baltimore on Friday morning. The collapse occurred at around 10 a.m. in the unit block of E. Pratt Street (21202). Crews are on their way to the scene to check for anyone who may be trapped.  Building inspectors are also being dispatched. Charles Street has been shut down Lee Street to Conway Street. … Continue reading "Parking garage collapses in downtown Baltimore" The post Parking garage collapses in downtown Baltimore appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

'We feel abandoned': Some in Baltimore County told they will not have power for days after storms

MAYS CHAPEL, Md. -- Fast moving, powerful storms swept through Baltimore County sending power lines to the ground and leaving thousands without electricity.A tree blocked Mays Chapel Road just past the Baltimore Country Club and power was still out more than 24 hours later. Neighbors told WJZ that electricity would not be restored until Friday at 11 p.m. One resident who asked us not to identify her said she felt "abandoned" and noted many people in the community are on well water and "can't flush toilets. It's a public health hazard."Video WJZ obtained shows a power line that caught fire and...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pikesville, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Wbaltv.com

Cleanup continues after storms leave extensive damage across Maryland

Trees uprooted, homes sliced in half and thousands still left without power. The cleanup continues in parts of northern Maryland after a powerful storm leaves behind damage for miles. | LINK: Power outages across Maryland. Video: Morning cleanup efforts in Baltimore and Carroll counties. STORM DAMAGE IN BALTIMORE COUNTY. Baltimore...
MARYLAND STATE
nypressnews.com

Dashboard video IDs teen in squeegee workers shooting

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police have identified a 15-year-old boy seen in a dashboard video as a person of interest in last week’s deadly encounter between a motorist and people cleaning windshields for cash at a downtown Baltimore intersection. The Baltimore Sun reports a dashboard camera video of...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore City will not clear corners with squeegee kids, mayor says

BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — The debate continues about how to coax squeegee kids away from Baltimore’s intersections. Some say police are not the appropriate first line of defense on this issue. Others, however, say they just want to see the laws on the books enforced. On Wednesday, Mayor...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Tuesday#Beauty Shop
wolbbaltimore.com

BARCS Waiving All Adoption Fees Through Sunday

The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter is full and needs your help. That’s why they are waiving all adoption fees through Sunday. BARCS said that though daily intakes have increased, adoptions have slowed and the shelter is left with limited resources available to care for the animals. As...
BALTIMORE, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Baltimore Councilman calls for compassion for squeegee workers

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore City Councilman says the narrative on squeegee workers in the City needs to change. Kristerfer Burnett represents District 8 in West Baltimore. During Monday night's City Council meeting, Burnett gave a lengthy statement about his accounts with squeegee workers. He believes most of people's experiences with the young people are positive.
BALTIMORE, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Paul's Restaurant closes (for now) after 66 years in Arbutus

ARBUTUS, Md. — An Arbutus diner is closing after 66 years on Oregon Avenue, as it changes hands. Paul's Restaurant will shut its doors - at least for now - on July 9. There's something special about a place that has been in business for 66 years. Now the baton will be passed to William Low. We've been through it all: a fire, a pandemic, and loss of some very dear people. Things change over time, people come and go, but one thing is for certain, Paul's will forever be in our hearts. It's not just a restaurant where you go to eat, it's a place where you get a meal to enjoy in a timeless environment with familiar faces.
ARBUTUS, MD
Daily Voice

Victim Trapped In Machinery On Baltimore Block (DEVELOPING)

Baltimore firefighters were on the scene of an accident where a civilian trapped in machinery. The victim became trapped on the 3200 block of Fait Avenue shortly after 12:30 p.m., according to the Baltimore Fire Department. The victim's condition is currently unknown and they are reportedly awaiting medical transport. This...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
foxbaltimore.com

Squeegee kid: 'If they were teaching me something, I'd be in school'

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It’s a sunny day at the corner of Mt. Royal and North Avenues as traffic zips off Interstate 83 and drivers, sometimes, blow the red lights to get to wherever they are going. As drivers idle in the turn lane, a group of squeegee kids gear up to weave between cars to make a little money.
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Robberies reported in White Marsh, Middle River

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past week. At 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, an individual robbed someone at gunpoint in the unit block of Ballard Avenue in Middle River (21220).  The suspect stole cash, then fled the scene. At 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, an individual walked into a location in … Continue reading "Robberies reported in White Marsh, Middle River" The post Robberies reported in White Marsh, Middle River appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
Eye On Annapolis

One Person Shot at Glen Burnie Restaurant

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a shooting at the 5th Avenue Breakfast & Lunch restaurant in the 500 block of Greenway Road SE in Glen Burnie. According to police, the unidentified victim was conscious and being transferred to an area hospital. The shooting was reported about 10:30 am...
GLEN BURNIE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy