The list of 2022 Primetime Emmy nominations was finally revealed yesterday, and there are a plethora of shows that are in the running for the gold this year. The comedy categories are particularly stacked, as they feature hit shows like Ted Lasso, Abbott Elementary and Barry. However, one sitcom that didn’t make it into any of those categories is ABC’s black-ish, which signed off after eight seasons earlier this year. Of course, series star and producer Anthony Anderson is well aware of the snubs and, when he guest-hosted on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, he hilariously clowned the Television Academy for ignoring his show.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO