NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A new report said Rivian is planning hundreds of layoffs, but it is yet undetermined if that will affect the manufacturing plant in Normal. Bloomberg reported Monday that Rivian could set a target total reduction of around 5% of its more than 14,000 employees. This would result in at least 700 job losses across the company.

NORMAL, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO