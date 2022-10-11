ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

The Best Prime Day Sales on Home Entertainment: Record Players, Projectors, Smart TVs and More

By Anna Tingley
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago

Movie night just got a major glow-up. For Amazon’s surprise Prime Early Access Sale (basically a second Prime Day) which runs from Oct. 11-12, the retailer just released dozens of unbeatable sales on everything from projectors and TV sets, to sound bars and speakers, that will make watching your favorite shows and movies that much more enjoyable.

The online retailer didn’t hold back on home entertainment deals this year. In addition to binge-happy tech accessories, there are also deals on record players and turntables, ensuring you will be the life of the party.

Whether you’re the chosen party host of your friend group or prefer a quieter night of binging on your own, you won’t want to miss these home entertainment deals. However, the sales are exclusively for Prime members so if you aren’t already one, you can sign up for a 30-day trial today to take advantage of the two-day savings event. If you’re all set on home entertainment, you can check out our other round-up on best overall Prime Day deals, in addition to the best deals we found on tech and speakers.

$70 Off Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV

Amazon Fire TVs have been on the market for less than 10 years, and have remade the rules when it comes to integrated streaming capabilities and quality at a good price. This 65-incher ticks all of the boxes: hands-free Alexa controls, 4K Ultra HD resolution across the wide screen, Dolby Digital Plus audio, and of course instant access to all of your favorite apps and streaming services. It also easily pairs with Echo speakers by using the Alexa app to create a great home-theater setup.

Buy: BUY NOW: $759.99

31% Off  Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch 4-Series

There are plenty of TV deals for Prime Day but the Fire TV is the best bang for your buck. For less than $400, you have access to brilliant 4K entertainment and a crystal clear 1080 p image. The newest smart TV also features new Alexa skills, smart home capabilities and voice functionality for no-fuss binging.

Buy: Amazon Fire TV $429.99

22% Off Portable Mini Projector With 100″ Screen

Topvision’s portable projector is considered one of the best for constructing an at-home cinema. LED lighting provides 85% more brightness than other projectors and even has built-in HI-FI stereo speakers that offer powerful sound. Otherwise, you can hook it up with external speakers for an immersive audio experience, made even better by a newly-equipped dual-fan system that drowns out external noise for the perfect viewing experience. Plus, this one comes with a portable 100-inch screen so you can set up a movie night in your backyard, while camping or in the house.

Buy: Portable Projector $69.99

36% Off SeeYing Record Player With Speakers

This vintage-style record player is a great deal for Prime Day, considering that the turntable is equipped with built-in stereo speakers. It also comes with a stable bluetooth connection for easily playing music from any phone or tablet, in addition to a three-speed turntable for playing a wide range of compatible vinyl records. A spring on the turntable reduces shock absorption to ensure high-quality audio.

47% Off Bluetooth Record Player, Turntable

Old-school DJs, this one’s for you. This bluetooth audio player can play high-quality audio through its twin-set speakers, whether you store your music on vinyls, CDs, digital files or online. A convenient CD changer allows you to quickly switch out disks while a turntable on top allows you spin vinyls.

Buy: Bluetooth Record Player, Turntable $159.99

36% Off Acekool Popcorn Maker

No movie night is complete without popcorn, and this electric popcorn maker makes it easier than ever to pop some kernels in time for your favorite film. A large heating chamber allows you to make enough for a large group and its removable top cover makes for an easy clean up. Plus, there’s no need to add oil or butter for the popcorn to come out delicious, making it a healthier option for guilt-free binging.

Buy: Acekool Popcorn Machine $36.99

