Love Island viewers call Gemma ‘snitch’ after dramatic preview for next episode

Love Island fans are highlighting a detail regarding Gemma Owen and Paige Turley from the next episode’s preview.

On Monday (12 July), series five contestant Adam Collard returned to the villa, and didn’t waste time in stirring things up.

He took Paige aside for a chat, and suggested to her that he thinks Jacques, whom Paige is coupled up with, will struggle with the attention from other girls generated from his appearance on the series.

According to Adam, as he’s been through it before, that would not happen with him. “I’ve been there and done it – I don’t need to get that out my system like some guys would do,” he said.”

When her fellow girls asked her what Adam had said to her, Paige said she’d tell them if they didn’t tell the boys.

“Right, and this goes nowhere, I swear to God, if any of you bitches tell any of your guys, there’ll be world war three,” Paige told Gemma, Ekin-Su and Tasha.

However, in the preview for the new episode airing Tuesday (12 July), Gemma is seen telling Jacques exactly what Paige asked her not to.

"Oh he was proper slagging you off,” Gemma can be seen telling Jacques, who storms over to ask Paige: “Has Adam been slagging me off?”

Jacuqes is then shown to get angry with the new arrival , stating: “Who the f** is he? Just another geezer that’s been on this show, he’s f***ing nothing, mate.”

ITV has now announced that Jacques will leave the villa for good during Tuesday’s episode .

While some viewers anticipated this being the result of a showdown between Jacques and Adam, many are pointing out Gemma’s disloyalty to Paige, and sharing their theories as to why she did so.

“Gemma telling Jacques Adam was talking s*** about him even when Paige asked the girls specifically not to repeat a word to the boys gives me s*** stirrring vibes cause Gemma likes Adam,” one viewer wrote, adding: “There I’ve said it.”

Another theorised: “I feel like Gemma told Jacques about Adam ‘slagging him off’ because she knows Jacques will throw a tantrum and wants Paige to see the real him.”

“Gemma telling Jacques what Adam was saying is interesting,” one person stated, writing: “I can’t tell if she’s doing it because when she told Luca, Jacques would have found out anyways, or if she just wants Paige to see what Jacques is actually like.”

Another highlighted the comment as proof that ”there are absolutely no solid friendships this year at all” .

They continued: “Paige asked the girls not to mention a single thing to Jacques about Adam and Gemma just goes and runs her mouth anyway.”

ITV has received criticism over bringing back Adam because, when he was first on the series in 2018, he was widely condemned for the way he treated fellow contestant, Rosie.

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2 every day other than Saturdays.

Episodes are available to watch the following morning on BritBox.