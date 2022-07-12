ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Love Island viewers call Gemma ‘snitch’ after dramatic preview for next episode

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TV9U9_0gcUzRY500

Love Island fans are highlighting a detail regarding Gemma Owen and Paige Turley from the next episode’s preview.

On Monday (12 July), series five contestant Adam Collard returned to the villa, and didn’t waste time in stirring things up.

He took Paige aside for a chat, and suggested to her that he thinks Jacques, whom Paige is coupled up with, will struggle with the attention from other girls generated from his appearance on the series.

According to Adam, as he’s been through it before, that would not happen with him. “I’ve been there and done it – I don’t need to get that out my system like some guys would do,” he said.”

When her fellow girls asked her what Adam had said to her, Paige said she’d tell them if they didn’t tell the boys.

“Right, and this goes nowhere, I swear to God, if any of you bitches tell any of your guys, there’ll be world war three,” Paige told Gemma, Ekin-Su and Tasha.

However, in the preview for the new episode airing Tuesday (12 July), Gemma is seen telling Jacques exactly what Paige asked her not to.

"Oh he was proper slagging you off,” Gemma can be seen telling Jacques, who storms over to ask Paige: “Has Adam been slagging me off?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hcoti_0gcUzRY500

Jacuqes is then shown to get angry with the new arrival , stating: “Who the f** is he? Just another geezer that’s been on this show, he’s f***ing nothing, mate.”

ITV has now announced that Jacques will leave the villa for good during Tuesday’s episode .

While some viewers anticipated this being the result of a showdown between Jacques and Adam, many are pointing out Gemma’s disloyalty to Paige, and sharing their theories as to why she did so.

“Gemma telling Jacques Adam was talking s*** about him even when Paige asked the girls specifically not to repeat a word to the boys gives me s*** stirrring vibes cause Gemma likes Adam,” one viewer wrote, adding: “There I’ve said it.”

Another theorised: “I feel like Gemma told Jacques about Adam ‘slagging him off’ because she knows Jacques will throw a tantrum and wants Paige to see the real him.”

“Gemma telling Jacques what Adam was saying is interesting,” one person stated, writing: “I can’t tell if she’s doing it because when she told Luca, Jacques would have found out anyways, or if she just wants Paige to see what Jacques is actually like.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32eE1A_0gcUzRY500

Another highlighted the comment as proof that ”there are absolutely no solid friendships this year at all” .

They continued: “Paige asked the girls not to mention a single thing to Jacques about Adam and Gemma just goes and runs her mouth anyway.”

ITV has received criticism over bringing back Adam because, when he was first on the series in 2018, he was widely condemned for the way he treated fellow contestant, Rosie.

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2 every day other than Saturdays.

Episodes are available to watch the following morning on BritBox.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
The Independent

Love Island viewers convinced of same Luca detail after Michael Owen comment

Love Island viewers couldn’t hep but highlight a comment made by Luca Bish in the latest episode.Luca has been in a couple with Gemma Owen since the first week of the series, and in Wednesday night’s episode (13 July), they ventured outside the villa for a date.Much of the attention surrounding the series when it first began surrounded Gemma due to the identity of her father – former professional footballer Michael Owen.Viewers anticipated the other contestants finding this out, and expected to be shown the moment once it happened. So far, Gemma has only spoken about Michael briefly, to...
TV & VIDEOS
defpen

Ciara Teams Up With Coast Contra For The ‘Jump’ Video

Ciara is ready to begin her new era by working with some new faces. This weekend, Ciara has teamed up with Coast Contra to deliver a new single that will make the world move its feet. “Jump” is an upbeat, energetic track that fits in line with the Atlanta native’s classic Hip-Hop dance tracks. The Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser and Sean Small produced single is capped off by a share of verses from one of the fastest rising groups in music, Coast Contra. All around, “Jump” is a strong return for the chart-topping artist who has not released a solo single since 2019.
MUSIC
Vogue Magazine

Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Cardi B, Kristen McMenamy, Lil Nas X, and More

Archival Jean Paul Gaultier is still going strong. Just look to Cardi B who showed off one of the rarest pieces from the designer, a “cyberdot” catsuit, this past week. Cardi B and JPG fans will recognize this look instantly. It hails from the fall 1995 runway and Cardi has worn an iteration before. In 2019, she donned a yellow curve-skimming dress version for the Hustlers premiere. Chic times two!
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Snitch#Love Island#Itv
Stereogum

Cardi B – “Hot Shit” (Feat. Kanye West & Lil Durk)

Cardi B still hasn’t followed up her 2018 debut album Invasion Of Privacy, but it hasn’t stopped her from making hits. Cardi hit #1 with “WAP” in 2020 and did it again with “Up” in 2021. Is she about to threepeat?. Her latest contender...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

You May Want To Sit Down Before You See The Black Dress J-Lo Wore To The Tribeca Film Festival—She’s Showing So Much Skin!

Jennifer Lopez made sure all eyes were on her when she attended the premiere of her new Netflix documentary Halftime, at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on Wednesday, June 8th. And let’s just say that it was very clear that the “On My Way” singer – along with her famously incredible figure – was the star of the show!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Kristin Cavallari Shades Ex Jay Cutler Over Divorce: ‘Best Thing I’ve Ever Done’

Kristin Cavallari is making a brand new start, and she’s not holding back on her feelings about her divorce from her NFL-star ex-husband, Jay Cutler. In a revealing new podcast interview, Kristin admitted that her divorce was difficult — but ultimately worth it. “The scariest thing that I’ve ever done is get a divorce,” she said during an appearance on The School of Greatness podcast’s latest episode.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WWD

Hulu’s ‘Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons’ Explores Relationship Between Fashion, Power and Influence

Click here to read the full article. Victoria’s Secret’s downfall and subsequent transformation have been well-documented by a number of media outlets over the last few years.  Matt Tyrnauer’s much-anticipated docuseries titled “Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons” — which premieres July 14 on Hulu — is no different, chronicling, among other things, the “mysterious relationship” between former parent company L Brands founder Leslie H. Wexner and financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein; Victoria’s Secret’s corporate culture, and the forces that allowed the retailer to carve out such a large slice of the U.S. lingerie market (and then proceed to lose...
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

Sabrina Carpenter Doesn’t Hesitate Hitting the Send Button on ‘Vicious’

Click here to read the full article. Sabrina Carpenter is typing letters to people she’ll probably never deliver — but with “Vicious,” she hits the blue “send” button… expeditiously. After announcing the release of her album Emails I Can’t Send, out July 15, the pop singer dropped the single, offering fans a second taste of the record. And in the hook-laden kiss off, she doesn’t hold back. “You’re lucky I’m a private person. I’ve quietly carried your burden,” she sings. “Everyone thinks you’re an angel, but shit I’d probably use different wording.” The track is aimed at a former lover — she notably dated...
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Hailey Bieber Shares Sexy Cutout Swimsuit Pic and PDA Snap On Top of Justin

On Saturday, model Hailey Bieber shared a carousel of photos with her Instagram followers giving them a glimpse into her life these days. In the first picture, she's squatting in a white one piece with a sexy cut out design, and eating a bright red popsicle. She has on a backwards white baseball cap, white sneakers, and white socks with red stripes and looks at the photographer as she wipes her mouth.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Castle' Star Secretly Welcomes First Child

Stana Katic is officially a mom! The Castle alum and her husband, Kris Brkljac, recently took on parenting duties after they reportedly secretly welcomed their first child together this past winter. A representative for the actress confirmed the exciting life update in a statement to Us Weekly on Monday, sharing, "They had a baby this winter and have been enjoying the time since cocooning as a family."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

743K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy