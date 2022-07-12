ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fan-favorite Anker portable charger gets $25 price cut

By Namerah Saud Fatmi
 2 days ago

Anker makes some of the best charging tech in the world. From lightweight yet efficient GaN adapters, to compact portable battery packs, the brand is a master of its craft. Pleasantly, the fabulous Anker PowerCore Essential 20,000mAh power bank is going for a discounted rate, owing to Amazon's Prime Day festivities. For $25 knocked off the usual price , this power bank from Anker is nearly a steal.

You get USB-C charging and indicative LED lights on the excellent Anker PowerCore Essential. It packs a mighty 20,000 milli amps, and you get high-end charging features like Power Delivery and Anker's very own Power IQ 2.0 technology for safer, faster, and more efficient charging. There's a USB-C and a USB-A port built into the brilliant little battery pack , delivering a 20W charging speed via the former, and an 18W speed through the latter port.

Anker so kindly includes both a USB-C-to-C cable, as well as a standard USB-A-to-C cable with the 20,000mAh Anker PowerCore Essential power bank. There's a travel pouch to accommodate all these charging accessories as well. Whether you've got an iPhone or a Samsung Galaxy device, it'll be able to take advantage of those fast charging speeds when plugged in.

Anker portable charger deal of the day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Uwvx_0gcUqKMl00

Anker PowerCore Essential 20,000mAh power bank: $69.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Never run out of charge on the go ever again with this 20,000mAh portable power bank from Anker. It's slim, it doesn't weigh much, and it comes with all the necessary cables. Grab this smart charging solution for $25 off with this Prime Day 2022 deal. View Deal

Upgrading your tech gear is always cheaper during Prime Day. If you're not planning on splurging big on upgrades like a new phone or tablet, keep your eyes peeled for accessories that see a lot of use. I'm talking USB-C cables , wireless earbuds, and smart home tech like smart light bulbs and the like. Happy shopping!

Putting together your shopping list for Prime Day? Take a look at our guides to the best Prime Day phone deals and best Prime Day smartwatch deals so you're totally prepped for the big day.

