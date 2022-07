During a recent baseball tournament, Elijah “Eli” Schultz, a 10-year-old boy with an amputated left leg and surgically separated fingers and toes, smacked a home run that sent the crowd into frenzy. After Eli rounded the bases and touched the plate, the umpire looked at his prosthetic leg and said, “Hey, can I ask you how that happened?”

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO