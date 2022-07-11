MLB Betting Preview: Tigers at Royals

With the MLB draft less than a week away, the Ducks have multiple draft-eligible players as the collective heads into the MLB Draft, starting July 17th. Infielder Josh Kasevich, outfielder Anthony Hall, and incoming Oregon commit RHP Jackson Cox all headline the Ducks' top prospects going into the draft. Kasevich has been steadily mocked in the second to the third round as a slick-fielding, high-hit tool, low-power shortstop. Hall has found himself in the mid-100s, and while currently being in the transfer portal might give him a higher chance of being drafted in the low-100s, there's still some work to be done with him as a prospect.

OREGON STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO