MLB Betting Preview: Red Sox at Rays

Of the three All-Stars the Red Sox wouldn't pay, only one of them bothers me. It's not Andrew Benintendi, who wouldn't even be an American League selection if he played anywhere other than Kansas City. And it's not Mookie Betts, whose unquestioned greatness nonetheless did not make him the best long-term fit in Boston.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Chris Sale worked five scoreless innings in his season debut, but the Boston bullpen couldn’t hold a two-run lead in a 3-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night. Sale, out all season with a fracture in his right rib cage,...
There’s one word to describe the bottom of the sixth inning for the Red Sox on Tuesday—yikes. They held a comfortable 2–0 lead over the Rays heading into the inning, but Tampa Bay’s Francisco Mejía narrowed the gap after he singled to center field, scoring Harold Ramírez to score and sending Isaac Paredes to second.
Coming off a string of big performances at last week's EYBL event in Kansas City, TJ Power received a North Carolina scholarship offer by way of a phone call from UNC head coach Hubert Davis on Monday evening. Power, a 6-foot-8 class of 2023 power forward from Shrewsbury, Mass., recorded...
Notre Dame has extended a new scholarship offer to a quarterback from the class of 2023. In fact, it's the same quarterback Irish Illustrated told its VIP subscribers about Monday morning. During a conversation with head coach Marcus Freeman, Dripping Springs (Texas) high school four-star quarterback Austin Novosad picked up...
Clearwater Academy International has turned into a factory for international prospects in recent years having churned out prospects like Miami pass rusher Akheem Mesidor, Pittsburgh defensive lineman Habakkuk Baldonado and Alabama defensive lineman Isaiah Hastings. The next big thing (literally) to come out of the small Florida-based school is offensive...
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- — Yandy Díaz had three hits, scored three times and drove in three runs, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Boston Red Sox 10-5 on Monday night. Díaz's 10th multihit game since June 26 raised his batting average to .500 (27 for 54) over his last 15 games.
The Big 12 Conference could soon make a big move, no pun intended. After the Big Ten expanded to 16 teams to include USC and UCLA leaving the Pac-12, starting in 2024, the Big 12 wanted in on the fun, reportedly. According to ESPN insiders Andrea Adelson, Kyle Bonagura and Adam Rittenberg, the Big 12 might end up being more appealing to Pac-12 schools looking to vacate the conference. The Big 12 itself is soon to transition to a new era once Texas and Oklahoma depart and welcome in Cincinnati, Houston, UCF and BYU to the conference beginning in 2023.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland right-hander Aaron Civale was removed from a game Wednesday night against the Chicago White Sox after one inning with a sore right wrist. Civale allowed two hits and threw 20 pitches in the scoreless inning. Yoán Moncada and Eloy Jiménez were retired on fly balls that were caught on the warning track in right field. Civale missed a month earlier this season because of a left glute injury. The right-hander returned June 21 and was making his fifth start since coming off the injured list. Eli Morgan replaced Civale, who is 2-5 with a 6.17 ERA in 12 starts this season.
Red Sox: +1.5 (-145) 7 (Over: -105/Under: -115) This is an easy pick for me. Shane McClanahan is on the mound, so I’m going to back him. McClanahan is second in MLB in ERA, strikeouts and WHIP. He’s as dominant a pitcher as there is in the game, and the Rays are a smart bet to make when he’s pitching.
It's that time of year again! NC State heads into the 2022 football season with a wealth of talent and depth all over the roster, so it's time to dive into the depth chart with the position preview podcasts. In the first episode, Michael and Cory break down the quarterbacks,...
Former Hawkeye Keegan Murray has become one of the standout performers in this year's NBA Summer League, which has Kings fans excited about what he could bring to the table this season. Through five summer league games, Murray is averaging 20.4 points and 7.2 rebounds per game while shooting 42 percent from three-point range and 49 percent from the field. He's posted at least 20 points in all but one contest and has drained four 3-pointers three times.
CHICAGO, Ill. — The walls of the players’ entrance to Halas Hall are lined with retired jerseys and numbers of Chicago Bears greats. They’re the names that Doug Kramer knows as a lifelong Bears fan and they’re the names that, in some cases, led him to his passion for football.
Top247 linebacker Tony Rojas had to push back his decision a week because of a scheduling conflict, but Thursday he will make his college choice known during a ceremony at his school. The Fairfax (Va.) High linebacker is down to Georgia, Clemson and Penn State and will announce his pick...
According to 247Sports's Blue-Chip Ratio, the Texas Longhorns’ roster talent makes it part of a select group most capable of winning a national championship in 2022. Texas checks in with a 68% clip in its Blue-Chip Ratio this cycle, giving the Longhorns the 6th-best mark in the nation in the recruiting success metric.
THE PAC-12 CONFERENCE's 30-day exclusive TV rights negotiating window with ESPN and Fox has an Aug. 4 deadline and John Canzano reports the 10 remaining members “are currently galvanized.” But in such a fluid environment, how long does that coalition hold? And how much would a new TV rights package generate now that USC and UCLA are departing to the Big Ten?
The very creation of the Big 12 was innovative and revolutionary. The Big Eight combined with four schools from the Southwest Conference to form a new entity in 1996. It can be argued that once Kansas State and Texas Tech kicked off Big 12 football that fall, innovation was left in the past.
Comments / 0