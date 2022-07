Whoever says you can’t have it all, has yet to go to the Capital Fringe Festival. For the first time, the annual theater event highlighting local, new, and “fringe” playwrights will be held at Georgetown Park, located at 3222 M St. NW. Performance venues will be set up in the former retail spaces of the old mall. This year’s Fringe Fest promises a theatrical smorgasbord.

GEORGETOWN, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO