Yelp thinks it knows everything. I'm skeptical, but interested in what they claim is the best ice cream in the state of Missouri. In case you didn't know, Sunday, July 17 is National Ice Cream Day. They should have made it to be Monday so we could all have the day off, but that's a conversation for a different day. In honor of all things cold and creamy, Yelp has named the best ice cream in each state. In Missouri, they say it's...(*drumroll please*)...Cookies and Creamery in Kansas City.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO