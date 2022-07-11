MLB Betting Preview: Red Sox at Rays

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Brandon Crawford hit a game-ending RBI single, and the San Francisco Giants rallied from an early 3-0 deficit to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3 on Wednesday. Wilmer Flores tied the game in the eighth with a pinch-hit homer. Brandon Belt started the rally with a solo homer in the seventh as the Giants took two of three from the D-backs and won their first series since June 17-19 at Pittsburgh. Ketel Marte homered for the D-backs, who have lost 17 of their last 19 games at Oracle Park. Belt led off the ninth against Arizona closer Mark Melancon (3-8) with a single. Mike Yastrzemski hit a one-out double to right, David Villar walked to load the bases, and Crawford hammered a line drive to right field off the glove of Daulton Varsho to score Belt.

