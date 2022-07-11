ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

MLB Betting Preview: Padres at Rockies

247Sports
247Sports
 2 days ago

Kenny White and Larry Hartstein...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Blackmon hits 3-run homer as Rockies beat Padres 5-3

DENVER (AP) — Charlie Blackmon hit a tiebreaking three-run homer, Austin Gomber pitched six strong innings and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 5-3 on Tuesday night. Blackmon’s 14th homer capped a four-pitch rally off right-hander Mike Clevinger that turned the game in the sixth inning. Connor Joe was hit by the first pitch of the inning, and Jose Iglesias dropped a single into right field on the third pitch. Blackmon then hit a changeup for a 392-foot homer on the fourth for a 4-1 lead. “We kind of exploded there,” said Colorado third baseman Ryan McMahon, whose one out double KOd Clevinger two batters later. Blackmon had two hits in his third straight multi-hit game. He is 7 for 16 with four extra-base hits and five RBIs in his last four games, and he already has one more homer this season than he had in 150 games a year ago.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Padres Select Esteury Ruiz

6:00pm: The Padres have announced the selection of Ruiz. To create space on the active roster, Rooker was optioned. To make room on the 40-man roster, Robert Suarez was transferred to the 60-day IL. Suarez will now be ineligible to return until 60 days from his initial IL placement, which was June 7. That means he can rejoin the club August 6.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Associated Press

Ohtani a 2-way All-Star again; 6 Yankees, 5 Braves, Astros

NEW YORK (AP) — In a city of stars, the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw will be in the spotlight July 19 at Dodger Stadium. “I think it’s been a couple of years since I got to compete in an All-Star Game, and something about Dodger Stadium, too, is special,” Kershaw said after pitchers and reserves were announced Sunday. “I don’t take that for granted. Like I said before, I hope I didn’t take anybody’s spot that was more deserving than me, but now that it’s official and I get to do it, I am very excited about it.” A year after he became the first two-way All-Star, Ohtani was picked for the American League pitching staff as a Major League Baseball selection, two days after he was elected by fans to start at designated hitter. Kershaw, 6-2 with a 2.40 ERA, and pitcher Tony Gonsolin were chosen from the host Dodgers, joining starting outfielder Mookie Betts and shortstop Trea Turner. Kershaw was picked by MLB and is a favorite to open on the mound for the NL, which has lost eight straight All-Star Games and 20 of the last 23 played to a decision.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
247Sports

Cydney Sanders makes it official, signing with Sooners

NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners had already picked up two key transfers from the portal, and last week they landed another huge third one, which is now officially official. First Team All-American infielder Cydney Sanders, who starred at first base as a true freshman for the Arizona State Sun Devils, is making her way to Oklahoma, and she's signed early this week.
NORMAN, OK
numberfire.com

C.J. Cron (wrist) remains out Wednesday for Rockies

Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (wrist) remains out of the starting lineup on Wednesday versus right-hander Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres. Cron is out of the lineup for the fourth time in five games due to a wrist injury. Connor Joe will make another start on first base Wednesday.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Colorado Rockies host the San Diego Padres Wednesday

San Diego Padres (50-39, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (39-49, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (8-2, 2.09 ERA, .93 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Rockies: Chad Kuhl (6-5, 4.02 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -169, Rockies +144; over/under is 10...
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Rockies unlikely to be major sellers at trade deadline

At 39-49, the Rockies are tied with the D-backs for last place in the National League West, sitting 18 games back from the division-leading Dodgers. Only eight teams in baseball have a worse winning percentage than Colorado, and several of those eight came into the 2022 season with no intention of competing as they progressed through rebuilds. The Rockies, as has become par for the course, seem to feel their club is under-performing and don’t envision a major sell-off. General manager Bill Schmidt replied with a simple “no” when asked by Danielle Allentuck of the Denver Gazette if he expects to be a big seller at this year’s deadline.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies#Mlb Betting Preview
numberfire.com

Rockies' Yonathan Daza resting on Wednesday

Colorado Rockies outfielder Yonathan Daza is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Daza will watch from the bench after Garrett Hampson was shifted to center field and Brendan Rodgers was positioned at second base. Per Baseball Savant on 198 batted balls this season, Daza has accounted...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Padres face the Rockies with 1-0 series lead

San Diego Padres (50-38, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (38-49, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Mike Clevinger (2-1, 3.34 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Rockies: Austin Gomber (4-7, 6.46 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 59 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -138, Rockies +117; over/under is 11...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Matthew Batten sitting for Padres on Monday

San Diego Padres infielder Matthew Batten is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Batten is being replaced at third base by Manny Machado versus Rockies starter Jose Urena. In 7 plate appearances this season, Batten has a .167 batting average with a .452...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Rockies' Brian Serven on bench Monday

Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Sean Manaea and the San Diego Padres. Elias Diaz is starting at catcher over Serven and hitting eighth. Per numberFire's MLB Heat Map, the Rockies’ implied total (5.25) is the second-highest in the...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Some NBA Scouts viewed Keegan Murray as the second-best prospect in 2022 NBA Draft

Former Hawkeye Keegan Murray has become one of the standout performers in this year's NBA Summer League, which has Kings fans excited about what he could bring to the table this season. Through five summer league games, Murray is averaging 20.4 points and 7.2 rebounds per game while shooting 42 percent from three-point range and 49 percent from the field. He's posted at least 20 points in all but one contest and has drained four 3-pointers three times.
NBA
247Sports

UConn star commits to Tennessee baseball

Tennessee baseball on Tuesday added another big-as-it-gets commitment from the NCAA transfer portal. UConn star Reggie Crawford — a dynamic left-handed hitter, first baseman and southpaw pitcher who sat out last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery — tweeted Tuesday that he was transferring to Tennessee. Crawford,...
TENNESSEE STATE
247Sports

The root of the Pac-12's demise.

Colin Cowherd argues that the conference's treatment of its "stars" – USC and UCLA – is what ultimately lead to the two powers leaving for greener pastures, a trend that can be seen across the sports world right now.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Padres vs. Rockies Prediction and Odds for Tuesday, July 12 (San Diego Undervalued Again)

Padres: -1.5 (+110) 11 (Over -120/Under +100) Clevinger has been rock solid since coming off of the injured list due to a triceps strain, allowing eight runs across 21 innings and striking out three batters for every one walk he is dealing. He faces a Rockies team that thrives at home in the hitter-friendly Coors Field, but is just 26th in wRC+ since the beginning of July.
SAN DIEGO, CA
247Sports

Big 12 keeping open mind with expansion

Big 12 Media Day on Wednesday had a bit more attention than usual due in large part to the realignment rumors that have taken over college football the last few weeks. It did not take long for new Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark to address those rumors when he took the podium.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

247Sports

40K+
Followers
350K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy