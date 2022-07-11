MLB Betting Preview: Athletics at Rangers

The Big 12 Conference could soon make a big move, no pun intended. After the Big Ten expanded to 16 teams to include USC and UCLA leaving the Pac-12, starting in 2024, the Big 12 wanted in on the fun, reportedly. According to ESPN insiders Andrea Adelson, Kyle Bonagura and Adam Rittenberg, the Big 12 might end up being more appealing to Pac-12 schools looking to vacate the conference. The Big 12 itself is soon to transition to a new era once Texas and Oklahoma depart and welcome in Cincinnati, Houston, UCF and BYU to the conference beginning in 2023.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO