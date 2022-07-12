ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Omicron BA.5's New Symptom Only Affects COVID-19 Patients At Night

By Jan Cortes
Medical Daily
Medical Daily
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An immunologist believes the latest strain of COVID-19 is showing a new symptom – intense night sweats that make it difficult to sleep. Luke O’Neill, a professor of biochemistry at Trinity College in Ireland and member of the COVID-19 Advisory Board, has issued a warning against the severe symptoms from the...

www.medicaldaily.com

Comments / 9

Cat Christo
1d ago

Yeah...no. Stop the fear porn. I used to get night sweats all the time during menopause. They won't kill you.

Reply
3
