Football rumours: Man U chiefs fly to Spain in bid to seal Frenkie de Jong deal

What the papers say

Manchester United have apparently stepped up their pursuit of Frenkie de Jong . The Manchester Evening News and the Daily Mail say United bosses Richard Arnold and John Murtough are in Spain and met with Barcelona representatives at a restaurant to discuss the 25-year-old Netherlands international, who played under new Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag at Ajax .

The Telegraph reports Chelsea are considering a move for Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry . The Blues are said to be interested in the Germany international as an alternative to Raphinha , who has reportedly opted for the Nou Camp over Stamford Bridge. But Chelsea will have to compete with United and Arsenal to sign the 26-year-old, with the latter the forward’s home from 2012 to 2016.

Could Switzerland defender Kevin Mbabu soon return to the Premier League? The Standard says newly-promoted Fulham are close to signing the 27-year-old, who played for Newcastle during their relegation to the Championship in 2016, from Wolfsburg in a deal worth an initial £5m.

Everton have had their £25million bid for Morgan Gibbs-White rejected by Wolves, according to the Mail. The England Under-21 international 22, impressed on loan last season at Sheffield United, helping guide them to the Championship play-offs with 12 goals and the same number of assists.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Nathan Collins : The Burnley defender, 21, could go to Wolves as part of a £20.5m deal that would set a new record for the highest fee paid for an Irish player, according to the Mail.

Amadou Onana : The Express cites Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth as reporting Lille have rejected West Ham’s £25m bid for their 20-year-old Belgium midfielder.