Following the demise of the annual Radio Show conference, NAB continues to integrate more radio-centric programming into its spring and fall conferences. Registration is now open for NAB Show New York, which will feature two days of radio sessions. The event takes place on Oct. 17-20, with exhibits displayed on Oct. 19-20 at the Javits Center in New York City.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO