Quentin Murphy

The SEC’s annual Media Days will be held from Monday, July 18 to Thursday, July 21 in Atlanta, Georgia, with the Florida Gators participating on Wednesday, July 20. The “Super Bowl of the offseason” as Florida legend Steve Spurrier once put it, SEC Media Days is an opportunity for coaches to address the media about the upcoming campaign. Typically, coaches select a few players to join them and have them speak to the media as a way to give the player’s perspective on the program. Joining first-year head coach Billy Napier will be quarterback Anthony Richardson (sophomore), offensive lineman Richard Gouraige (junior), and linebacker Ventrell Miller (senior).

ATLANTA, GA ・ 19 HOURS AGO