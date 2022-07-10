ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Quentin Murphy

hogville.net
 3 days ago

Instate qb with some pretty good offers already.... Class of 2025 at...

forums.hogville.net

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Georgia among top group for 5-star OLB

Georgia football is among the top schools for five-star pass rusher Samuel M’Pemba. Kirby Smart and Georgia are looking for another class of 2023 edge rusher to pair with four-star in-state pass rusher Gabriel Harris, who has already committed to the Bulldogs. Samuel M’Pemba is ranked as the third-best...
BRADENTON, FL
DawgsDaily

WATCH: Latest UGA Commit Shows Why He’s Next Up

Playing inside linebacker at the University of Georgia comes with great responsibility, as we've learned over the years. In recent weeks, the work of inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann in his six years at Georgia has been well documented. After not playing college football and instead immediately pursuing a coaching...
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star OL Madden Sanker makes commitment

Four-star offensive line recruit Madden Sanker has committed to the Louisville Cardinals. Louisville is one of the hottest recruiting programs in the country right now. The Cardinals have the No. 14 recruiting class in the country after finishing with the No. 51 recruiting class last cycle. Madden Sanker is ranked...
LOUISVILLE, KY
State
Wisconsin State
State
Oregon State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Florida football jumps up in ESPN's latest recruiting rankings

Following the commitment of four-star quarterback Markus Stokes and four-star running back Treyaun Webb, Florida jumped five spots in ESPN’s 2023 recruiting rankings. Coming in at No. 17, the Gators are quietly building a solid recruiting class in Billy Napier’s first full cycle as Florida coach. The new head coach’s strategy of keeping talent inside the state seems to be working, with 10 of the Gators’ 12 commitments hailing from the Sunshine State.
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

Georgia football: Jabree Wallace-Coleman highlights of new 2025 RB commitment

Dell McGee is still hoping to land an elite duo at running back in the 2023 cycle, with Lehigh Acres (Fla.) five-star Richard Young and Buford (Ga.) Top 50 prospect Justice Haynes among his top targets. On Monday, McGee landed a talented tailback, albeit from the 2025 class as Philadelphia Imhotep Institute running back Jabree Wallace-Coleman announced his commitment to the Dawgs over Penn State, Michigan, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and 12 other offers. Georgia offered Wallace-Coleman on Jan. 18 and he camped at Georgia on June 14.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

3-star DL My'Keil Gardner locks in commitment date

One of Oregon's prospects along the defensive line in the class of 2023 will make his college decision in the next few weeks. The Ducks are expected to be one of the major players for his commitment. Three-star defensive lineman My'Keil Gardner has announced he will make his college commitment...
EUGENE, OR
#Pittsburgh#Highschoolsports
247Sports

Top247 LB Tony Rojas set for Thursday announcement

Top247 linebacker Tony Rojas had to push back his decision a week because of a scheduling conflict, but Thursday he will make his college choice known during a ceremony at his school. The Fairfax (Va.) High linebacker is down to Georgia, Clemson and Penn State and will announce his pick...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where Florida football ranks ahead of 2022 season per Phil Steele

Phil Steele has revealed his 2022 preseason top-40 poll with the Gators coming in at No. 32. Steele is a professional and collegiate football journalist whose college football preview magazine has become a staple of the off-season cycle. In a post to Steele’s digital magazine, Steele slots the Gators in at No. 32, behind programs such as Boise State (No. 31), BYU (No. 26), and UAB (No. 21).
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Anthony Richardson headlines Florida's representatives at SEC Media Days

The SEC’s annual Media Days will be held from Monday, July 18 to Thursday, July 21 in Atlanta, Georgia, with the Florida Gators participating on Wednesday, July 20. The “Super Bowl of the offseason” as Florida legend Steve Spurrier once put it, SEC Media Days is an opportunity for coaches to address the media about the upcoming campaign. Typically, coaches select a few players to join them and have them speak to the media as a way to give the player’s perspective on the program. Joining first-year head coach Billy Napier will be quarterback Anthony Richardson (sophomore), offensive lineman Richard Gouraige (junior), and linebacker Ventrell Miller (senior).
ATLANTA, GA
Four-star cornerback Malik Muhammad sets commitment date

Four-star cornerback Malik Muhammad is set to make a college decision in the very near future. On Tuesday evening, Muhammad announced via Twitter he would commit on July 20th. The versatile defensive back from South Oak Cliff would be a pivotal commitment for Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns this year. One recent 247Sports crystal ball prediction for Muhammad is currently in Texas’ favor.
AUSTIN, TX

