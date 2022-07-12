Juvenile charged in connection to car theft, crash

Daviess County Sheriff's Deputies charged a juvenile with vehicle theft and other charges Monday, in connection to a theft that occurred last week.

Sheriff's Department reports say on July 7, sheriff's deputies and emergency responders were called to the 4200 block of Windy Hollow Road, to a report of a crash. Reports say the car was driving along the road at 8:11 a.m. when it went off the left side of the road, striking a pickup truck and a utility pole.

Reports say the car that had been reported stolen, and say two juveniles fled the crashed vehicle on foot.

On Monday, investigators received a tip that the driver of the stolen vehicle, a 15 year-old juvenile, was at the Cadillac Motel. Reports say city police officers went to the motel and detained the juvenile.

The juvenile was charged with theft by unlawful taking (auto), theft of contents of a vehicle, leaving the scene of a accident, fraudulent use of a credit card, driving without a license and misdemeanor marijuana and drug paraphernalia charges.

The juvenile was cited and released to a guardian, per the recommendation of the Court Designated Worker office, reports say.