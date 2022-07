Tiger Woods admitted he may have played his final appearance at St Andrews after the 15-time major champion suffered an early exit from The 150th Open. The former world No 1 skipped the US Open last month to be ready for "at least one more run at a high level" around the historic Old Course, where Woods completed the career Grand Slam in 2000 and enjoyed further success in 2005.

GOLF ・ 11 HOURS AGO