ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

The Tuesday Scoop: Rutgers football and hoops recruiting news

By Bobby Deren
247Sports
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tuesday Scoop is back on Scarlet Nation as we continue our weekly dose of Rutgers scoops. Click here for this week's edition...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Sam Purcell's vision sold Asianae Johnson on Bulldogs

Asianae Johnson has never backed down from a challenge – she in fact searches for it. Growing up in Brooklyn, N.Y., Johnson has never had a problem challenging people bigger and stronger than she is. So moving up to the SEC from the Atlantic 10 for her final season of basketball is something that drove her after the season.
BROOKLYN, NY
NJ.com

Rutgers wide receiver announces medical retirement

The Rutgers wide receiver room has lost a contributor. Senior wideout Brandon Sanders, who spent the 2021 season with the Scarlet Knights and had another year of eligibility available, announced his medical retirement from football Thursday on Instagram. “After many talks with God, my family and support staff, I have...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Brunswick, NJ
Football
City
New Brunswick, NJ
New Brunswick, NJ
Sports
Jersey Shore Online

Brick Hosting Little League State Tournament

BRICK – Beginning this weekend, Brick Little League is hosting the 10-Year-Old NJ Little League Section 3 Tournament at the Brick Little League Complex, 238 Cherry Quay Road. Teams will be fighting to win the Section 3 Banner! This includes Brick Little League’s own D18 Champions the Brick Little...
BRICK, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

The Top 15 New Jersey Golf Courses You Can Actually Play This Summer

Golfweek has shared the top 15 public-access golf courses in New Jersey for 2022. If you haven’t already upgraded your clubs or personalized golf balls this season, now is the time to do it. It’s summer, the weather is beautiful, and you’ll want to let your buddies know about the next tee time sooner rather than later.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Hoops#American Football#College Football#Scarlet Nation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
New Jersey Globe

Ironworkers remove leadership of North Jersey local, Sweeney sent in to fix it

The entire leadership of Iron Workers Union Local 11 in Newark was relieved today after allegations of malfeasance surfaced, the New Jersey Globe has learned. Among the ousted union leaders is Raymond Woodall, the business manager for the last fourteen years and the vice president of the New Jersey Building & Construction Trades Council.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Best places to celebrate ‘National Ice Cream Day’ in NJ

Who doesn't love ice cream? It's creamy, delicious, soothing, sweet, and refreshing. And of course, there's a "Day" dedicated to the icy summer treat. Let's not pretend that it's healthy food. Although, you could argue that cream and milk as animal products are the healthier choices as meat, eggs, and milk are considered "complete proteins" providing all essential amino acids that your body needs.
RESTAURANTS
247Sports

247Sports

40K+
Followers
350K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy