Owensboro, KY

Owensboro City Commission Agenda

By James Mayse Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 3 days ago

At its special meeting at noon Tuesday at City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission will consider the following:

• Consider approving an ordinance to amend the city's compensation ordinance, to reflect changes in compensation firefighters and police officers receive through the Kentucky Law Enforcement Foundation Program Fund.

• Consider approving an ordinance amending 407 East Third Street from from I-1 Light Industrial to B-2 Central business, for the purpose of locating a Tiki bar on the property.

• Consider new hires and promotions.

• Hear a presentation on a proposed reduction of city tax rates.

• Hear an update on the proposed indoor sports complex from Norm Gill, of Pinnacle Indoor Sports.

• Review current city projects.

