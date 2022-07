The Getches-Wilkinson Center for Natural Resources, Energy, and the Environment hosted it’s 42nd Annual Conference on Natural Resources on Thursday, June 16 and Friday, June 17, 2022. The event, titled “2026 May Be Too Late: Hard Conversations About Really Complicated Issues” brought together a broad array of experts and diverse perspectives from across the region to candidly discuss the demand for water across the Colorado River Basin and the rapidly diminishing supply.

