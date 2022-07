What is a festival city without its festivals? When Covid-19 and the resulting lockdowns forced widespread cancellations and postponements in the creative industries, this was a question many asked in Edinburgh. As the world’s leading festival city, it has become synonymous with culture, thanks largely to annual celebrations that immerse the city in art and performance from across the globe. But what would this haven for the arts look like without the events that give it its reputation?

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO